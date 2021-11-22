Maternity Personal Care Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% | Demand from Developing Countries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 22, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity personal care products market is set to grow by USD 2.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bella B Bodycare Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Earth Mama Organics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mann and Schroder GmbH, Medela AG, Motherlove Herbal Co., The Clorox Co., and TriLASTIN are some of the major market participants.
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maternity personal care products market report covers the following areas:
- Maternity Personal Care Products Market size
- Maternity Personal Care Products Market trends
- Maternity Personal Care Products Market industry analysis
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The demand from developing countries, increasing product awareness & per capita expenditure, and the focus on marketing initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the short life cycle of maternity personal care products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Stretch Marks Prevention Products
- Nipple Care Products
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the maternity personal care products market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
The maternity personal care products market share growth by the stretch mark prevention products segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist maternity personal care products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the maternity personal care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the maternity personal care products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maternity personal care products market vendors
|
Maternity Personal Care Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Canada, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bella B Bodycare Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Earth Mama Organics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mann and Schroder GmbH, Medela AG, Motherlove Herbal Co., The Clorox Co., and TriLASTIN
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
