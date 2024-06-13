Maternity Support Products Market size is set to grow by USD 160.87 million from 2024-2028, Growing influence of fashion trends on maternity support products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global maternity support products market size is estimated to grow by USD 160.87 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Growing influence of fashion trends on maternity support products is driving market growth, with a trend towards achieving growth through online retailing. However, limited lifecycle of maternity support products poses a challenge. Key market players include Advin Health Care, ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, BLANQI, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, ITA MED Co., Its You Babe LLC, JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Reitmans Ltd, Ripe Maternity, Spanx LLC, and Times Three Clothier LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Maternity Support Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 160.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, BLANQI, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, ITA MED Co., Its You Babe LLC, JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Reitmans Ltd, Ripe Maternity, Spanx LLC, and Times Three Clothier LLC

Market Driver

The global maternity support products market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of online shoppers and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. According to UNCTAD, approximately two-thirds of internet users made online purchases in 2021.

Modern lifestyles, rising Internet penetration, and smartphone usage are driving factors attracting customers to buy maternity support products, such as belts, belly wraps, and shapewear, online. Vendors, including Amazon, Rakuten Commerce, and Alibaba Group, are adopting an omnichannel strategy, selling through both brick-and-mortar stores and online marketplaces, contributing to market growth.

The maternity support products market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on comfort and convenience for new mothers. Key products include body pillows, belly bands, nursing pillows, and diapers. Brands are offering supportive and adjustable designs to cater to various stages of pregnancy and postpartum recovery. Preference for eco-friendly and affordable options is also on the rise.

Additionally, technology integration, such as temperature control and adjustable firmness, is becoming a trend in the market. Overall, the maternity support products industry is prioritizing customer needs and comfort to meet the demands of new and expecting mothers.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The maternity support products market faces a significant challenge due to the short usage period of these items. Expectant mothers utilize maternity support products, including shapewear and belly bands, for only a few months during pregnancy and postpartum. As a result, established brands price these products high due to their specialized function. Price-conscious consumers view maternity support products as non-essential purchases, considering the limited usage duration and high cost.

This perception may negatively impact sales volume in the forecast period.

The maternity support products market faces several challenges. These include the need for comfort and ease during pregnancy and postpartum periods. Expecting mothers require various products such as mats, pillows, and clothing for support and comfort. Additionally, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and affordable options.

Brands must cater to these needs while ensuring quality and durability. Furthermore, regulations and certifications add complexity to the market. Brands must comply with safety standards and certifications to gain consumer trust. Lastly, marketing and distribution channels require careful planning to reach target audiences effectively. Overall, the maternity support products market presents both opportunities and challenges for brands.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Maternity support wear

1.2 Maternity shapewear Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Maternity support wear- The maternity support products market is driven by the popularity of belly bands and maternity support belts. These products offer abdominal support and improve posture for pregnant and postpartum women. Belly bands, made with fibers like cotton and elastane, are stretchable and provide a snug fit. Maternity support belts come with various strap options, including full prenatal cradles, which distribute weight evenly and relieve muscle strain. Vendors like It's You Babe, Destination Maternity Corporation, Reitmans (Canada), and Spanx offer these products, contributing to the market's growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Maternity Support Products market encompasses a range of items designed to facilitate a comfortable and healthy pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum recovery. These products include pregnancy and postpartum clothing such as nursing bras, maternity clothes, belly bands, and postpartum belly wraps. Additionally, breastfeeding accessories, prenatal vitamins, and postpartum recovery items like pregnancy support belts, pregnancy cushions, and back pain relief products are essential. Newborns and infants necessitate baby monitors for constant surveillance.

Proper posture during pregnancy is crucial, and maternity clothes that cater to various body types can aid in maintaining good posture. Sustainability is a growing concern in this market, with brands focusing on creating stylish yet eco-friendly maternity support products. Keywords: pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum care, newborns, infants, maternity clothing, breastfeeding accessories, prenatal vitamins, postpartum recovery items, baby monitors, nursing bras, postpartum belly wraps, back pain, pelvic pain, proper posture, stretch marks, third trimester, baby's weight, body types, maternity clothes, belly bands, supportive bras, pregnancy support belts, pregnancy cushions, sustainability, meets, style, ITA-MED, JoJo Maman Bebe, Reitsman, Spanx.

Market Research Overview

The maternity support products market encompasses a range of items designed to facilitate and enhance the experience of pregnancy and childbirth. These products include pregnancy and postpartum belts, compression garments, nursing bras, breast pumps, maternity pads, and maternity leggings. The market caters to the needs of expectant and new mothers, providing them with comfort, support, and convenience during various stages of pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

The demand for these products is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of maternal health, rising birth rates, and the growing trend towards home births and natural childbirth methods. Additionally, advancements in technology and materials have led to the development of innovative and effective maternity support solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Maternity Support Wear



Maternity Shapewear

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio