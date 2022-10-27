Maternity Support Products Market to grow by USD 149.03 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation based on Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Technavio

Oct 27, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity support products market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The maternity support products market is poised to grow by USD 149.03 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period.
The global maternity support products market is a competitive and fragmented market due to the presence of numerous international and regional brands globally. In this market, competitors distinguish themselves through product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share. ASOS plc, BLANQI, Belly Bandit, Comfytopia Europe BV, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, It's You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., and Marquee Brands are some of the prominent vendors in the global maternity support products market. Pregnant women need a lot of comfort and convenience. Therefore, the demand for innovative products could solve all their requirements.
- ASOS Plc: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.
- BLANQI: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, nursing tops, and maternity wear.
- Advin Health Care: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost, and Flawless Belly.
- Belly Bandit: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts.
- Carriwell Aps: The company offers maternity support products such as underwear and maternity belts that will be comfortable and supportive throughout pregnancy.
- By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Pregnancy support wear, maternity shapewear, and other items sold under maternity support products are primarily distributed offline through retail establishments such as specialty shops, hypermarkets, department stores, drugstores, and warehouse clubs. As a result, the majority of the money generated by the global market comes from these retail forms. The offline distribution channel accounts for more than 90% of the total sales in the worldwide maternity support goods market, with a significant portion coming from retail formats.
- Online
- By Product
- Maternity support wear
- Products such as belly bands and maternity support belts are considered in this segment. Such products are widely used by pregnant women for abdominal support and to maintain a good body posture. Belly bands and maternity support belts can be used easily by expectant mothers during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Belly bands and support belts are specially designed in such a way that they can support the lower back and abdomen of a pregnant woman.
- Maternity shapewear
- By Geography
- North America
- North America will contribute 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the market for maternity support items is mostly centered in the US. The expansion of maternity support goods in North America will be aided by the entrance of new vendors and the rise in product launches during the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
- What was the size of the global maternity support products industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global maternity support products industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global maternity support products industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global maternity support products market?
The maternity support products market research report presents critical information and factual data about the maternity support products industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the maternity support products market study.
|
Maternity Support Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$149.03 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ASOS Plc, BLANQI, Advin Health Care, Belly Bandit, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Comfytopia Europe BV, HGR Ltd., Ingrid and Isabel LLC, Its You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Marquee Brands, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Ripe Maternity, Spanx Inc., and Times Three Clothier LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
