Maternity Support Products Market to grow by USD 149.03 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation based on Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity support products market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The maternity support products market is poised to grow by USD 149.03 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period.

Maternity Support Products Market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2022-2026

The global maternity support products market is a competitive and fragmented market due to the presence of numerous international and regional brands globally. In this market, competitors distinguish themselves through product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share. ASOS plc, BLANQI, Belly Bandit, Comfytopia Europe BV, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, It's You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., and Marquee Brands are some of the prominent vendors in the global maternity support products market. Pregnant women need a lot of comfort and convenience. Therefore, the demand for innovative products could solve all their requirements.

Maternity Support Products Market Key Offerings:

ASOS Plc: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

BLANQI: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

Advin Health Care: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost, and Flawless Belly.

Belly Bandit: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost and Flawless Belly.

Carriwell Aps: The company offers maternity support products such as underwear and maternity belts that will be comfortable and supportive throughout pregnancy.

Maternity Support Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Pregnancy support wear, maternity shapewear, and other items sold under maternity support products are primarily distributed offline through retail establishments such as specialty shops, hypermarkets, department stores, drugstores, and warehouse clubs. As a result, the majority of the money generated by the global market comes from these retail forms. The offline distribution channel accounts for more than 90% of the total sales in the worldwide maternity support goods market, with a significant portion coming from retail formats.



Online

By Product

Maternity support wear



Products such as belly bands and maternity support belts are considered in this segment. Such products are widely used by pregnant women for abdominal support and to maintain a good body posture. Belly bands and maternity support belts can be used easily by expectant mothers during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Belly bands and support belts are specially designed in such a way that they can support the lower back and abdomen of a pregnant woman.



Maternity shapewear

By Geography

North America



North America will contribute 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the market for maternity support items is mostly centered in the US. The expansion of maternity support goods in North America will be aided by the entrance of new vendors and the rise in product launches during the forecast period.

will contribute 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In , the market for maternity support items is mostly centered in the US. The expansion of maternity support goods in will be aided by the entrance of new vendors and the rise in product launches during the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa



South America

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global maternity support products industry by value?

What will be the size of the global maternity support products industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global maternity support products industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global maternity support products market?

The maternity support products market research report presents critical information and factual data about the maternity support products industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the maternity support products market study.

Maternity Support Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $149.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASOS Plc, BLANQI, Advin Health Care, Belly Bandit, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Comfytopia Europe BV, HGR Ltd., Ingrid and Isabel LLC, Its You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Marquee Brands, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Ripe Maternity, Spanx Inc., and Times Three Clothier LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Maternity support wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Maternity shapewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ASOS plc

11.4 Belly Bandit

11.5 BLANQI

11.6 CABEA LLC

11.7 Carriwell Aps

11.8 Comfytopia Europe BV

11.9 Ingrid and Isabel LLC

11.10 Its You Babe LLC

11.11 ITA-MED Co.

11.12 Marquee Brands

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

