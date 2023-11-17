Maternity Wear Market to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ASOS Plc, Adidas AG and Adore Me Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity wear market is estimated to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.45%. The maternity wear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer maternity wear market are A Mothers Boutique LLC, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., H, and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Hotmilk Lingerie, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Marquee Brands, Medela AG, Nike Inc., Nine and Co. BV, Penney OpCo LLC, SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Ltd., Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Wear Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Adidas AG - The company offers maternity wear such as Yoga Essentials studio light support nursing bras, maternity sweatshirts, and nursing tees.

The company offers maternity wear such as Yoga Essentials studio light support nursing bras, maternity sweatshirts, and nursing tees. Adore Me Inc - The company offers maternity wear such as Colette maternity and nursing dresses, and Tallulah nightie lined.

The company offers maternity wear such as Colette maternity and nursing dresses, and Tallulah nightie lined. ASOS Plc - The company offers maternity wear such as ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted maxi dress, Lindex MOM maternity briefs, and ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted midi dress.

The company offers maternity wear such as ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted maxi dress, Lindex MOM maternity briefs, and ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted midi dress. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main markets of the Northern America region are the US and Canada . The existence of several players, an increasing level of disposable income, and strong Internet and e-commerce penetration are driving the market for maternity wear in the region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries

Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries Key Trend - Increasing innovation in comfort, appearance, and quality of maternity wear

- Increasing innovation in comfort, appearance, and quality of maternity wear Major Challenges - Launch of affordable private-label apparel brands

Market Segmentation

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Physical retail outlets offering consumers the opportunity to browse, search, and buy maternity clothing in a typical brick-and-mortar place are one of the Offline Distribution Channels for the Global Maternity Clothing Market. For expectant mothers, these physical locations serve as a tangible way to shop.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The maternity support products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.87 million.

The shapewear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,347.66 million.

Maternity Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio