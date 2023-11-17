Maternity Wear Market to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ASOS Plc, Adidas AG and Adore Me Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity wear market is estimated to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.45%. The maternity wear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer maternity wear market are A Mothers Boutique LLC, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., H, and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Hotmilk Lingerie, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Marquee Brands, Medela AG, Nike Inc., Nine and Co. BV, Penney OpCo LLC, SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Ltd., Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS. 

Company Offering:

  • Adidas AG - The company offers maternity wear such as Yoga Essentials studio light support nursing bras, maternity sweatshirts, and nursing tees.
  • Adore Me Inc - The company offers maternity wear such as Colette maternity and nursing dresses, and Tallulah nightie lined.
  • ASOS Plc - The company offers maternity wear such as ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted maxi dress, Lindex MOM maternity briefs, and ASOS DESIGN Maternity knitted midi dress.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main markets of the Northern America region are the US and Canada. The existence of several players, an increasing level of disposable income, and strong Internet and e-commerce penetration are driving the market for maternity wear in the region.

  • Impactful driver- Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries
  • Key Trend - Increasing innovation in comfort, appearance, and quality of maternity wear
  • Major Challenges - Launch of affordable private-label apparel brands

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Physical retail outlets offering consumers the opportunity to browse, search, and buy maternity clothing in a typical brick-and-mortar place are one of the Offline Distribution Channels for the Global Maternity Clothing Market. For expectant mothers, these physical locations serve as a tangible way to shop.

Maternity Wear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

