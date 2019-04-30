MATH Closes Second Venture Fund

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MATH Venture Partners (MATH), a Chicago-based early stage venture capital firm, announced the closing of a new $46 million fund. MATH's new fund, its second since 2014, will continue to invest in early-stage technology companies that demonstrate an unfair advantage in customer acquisition and retention.

MATH invests in digital technology companies across industries including B2B/B2C software, marketplaces, ecommerce and IoT. MATH II will make approximately 15 venture investments with initial investment size up to $2 million. The fund will also make 20-25 seed level investments of $100,000 each. With a primary focus in the Midwest and other under-capitalized markets, the fund invests across the U.S. and Canada.

MATH's investment team consists of three managing directors, Mark Achler, Troy Henikoff, and Dana Wright and principal, Samara Mejia Hernandez. The four-person team has been together since 2015, establishing a track record of partnering with entrepreneurs to lay the foundation for repeatable, scalable sales. MATH's first fund made 16 venture investments including Acorns, Apervita, BuiltIn, Cardflight, EatStreet and SpotHero.

