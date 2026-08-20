Math Magic Closes Series A+, Raising Nearly $50 Million Across Two Rounds in Six Months

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Math Magic, an AI creation company, today announced it has closed its Series A+ round, bringing total funding across two rounds in six months to nearly $50 million. Both rounds were led by BAI Capital and HyT Capital, with participation from V Fund and existing investors including HSG, IDG Capital, Long-Z Investments, Crystal Stream and Jinqiu Capital.

Yesterday, its all-in-one AI 3D creation platform Hi3D launched Hi3D V3.0, the AI 3D model with the highest precision and fidelity. Builda, Math Magic's AI-powered creative community for personalized physical products, is preparing for global expansion. Builda also recently launched Builda Camera, an app that allows users to upload a photo, generate a personalized figurine, and have it delivered in just a few taps.

The new capital will fund continued investment in Math Magic's core AI 3D technology, product development, and the manufacturing and fulfillment infrastructure needed to scale its "generation-to-delivery" model globally.

The Only Company Combining High-Precision AI 3D Model Technology With Physical Production

Most AI 3D companies focus narrowly on model capability itself. Math Magic stands apart by leading on both ends of the equation: pushing AI 3D model technology to the highest level in the industry, while building the deep supply-chain capabilities to bring those advances all the way to finished physical products.

One Foundation, Multiple Product Layers

Hi3D V3.0 raises geometric reconstruction to 2048³ voxel resolution, reducing the time artists spend on early-stage modeling. By handling more work around form, proportion and fine detail, Hi3D shifts their focus away from repetitive modeling and repair toward higher-level judgment and creative work. The same gains extend to industries such as 3D printing, jewelry design and cultural heritage restoration.

In addition to the highlights mentioned above, Hi3D also offers:

3D Model Maker : A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace.

A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace. Image to 3D Model : Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing.

Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing. AI Texturing : Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life.

Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life. Split for 3D Printing: Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly.

Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into clearly separated color regions and prepare them for compatible multicolor printing workflows.

Hi3D will also soon introduce a one-click customization and delivery service, letting anyone create and order a personalized physical product without 3D modeling experience required.

Builda is Math Magic's creator community, bringing creation, sharing and commercialization into one place. Builda Camera makes this experience more accessible, giving a wider users a simple way to turn digital creations into physical products.

Together, Hi3D, Builda and Builda Camera build on the same core technology and supply-chain capabilities, serving users with different levels of experience and needs.

Why Math Magic, Why Now

Will Wang, Senior Partner at BAI Capital, said: "Continued advances in AI 3D models are unlocking a growing range of real-world creative and industrial applications. From day one, Math Magic has pursued a differentiated path with substantial long-term potential. On one side, it continues to advance Hi3D's high-precision modeling capabilities; on the other, it brings together intelligent part splitting, multicolor printing, flexible manufacturing, and fulfillment, enabling digital ideas to become physical products that can be reliably delivered to users. What is even rarer is the team's ability to operate across both worlds: it understands users and e-commerce growth, while also having the capability to go deep into the most complex aspects of manufacturing and supply chains, integrating these elements into an end-to-end capability that can be scaled and replicated. We look forward to leveraging BAI Capital's global network to support Math Magic as it brings this capability to more markets."

Yelin Sun and Kun Wang from HyT Capital said : "We believe AI is changing how products are created, making it possible for production to start with individual demand. Math Magic has built a complete path from AI 3D generation to production and fulfillment, turning personalized creativity into a scalable business. We believe the company has the potential to build a new generation of platforms where ideas become products."

About Math Magic

Founded in 2024, Math Magic is an AI creation company with the vision "Bring Magic to Life." Focused on AI-powered manufacturing, AI commerce and creative product communities, Math Magic brings digital ideas into the physical world.

Contact

Yasmin Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Math Magic