Math Scores in the U.S. Are the Lowest in Decades, Says Math Essentials

MARINA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic and how it impacted schools has drastically cost our students' math progress. Millions of students have made little or no progress during the past two years. At the same time, many of them have forgotten much of what they had learned in the previous years.

We need to get our students back on track, FAST!

Math Essentials 4-book program

Richard W. Fisher, a classroom teacher for 31 years, and author and publisher for over 20 years, has produced a program that can solve this serious dilemma we are facing and make it possible for our students to thrive in math.

The program consists of 4 books.

Basic Elementary

Upper Elementary

Pre-Algebra

Algebra 1

*These 4 titles are available in English, Spanish, and bilingual versions.

Each of the lessons are short, concise, and to the point. There is also an online video tutorial for each lesson, taught by the author. Students will experience immediate success, and this will lead to confidence which will build on itself. The last thing that our students need at this point is a standard textbook that is several hundred pages long. They need to rebuild their confidence and experience success for the first time in nearly two years.

These materials are ideal for students who have struggled with math in the past, as well as special needs students. Teachers who have limited math background will find them to be an invaluable teaching tool. They are also perfect for parents who want to work with their students at home.

***For a limited time, a 10% discount is available on all books at www.mathessentials.net

Use the discount code: ERELEASE2022

Math Essentials also has an online math program at www.mathandalgebra.com for those who prefer online learning. ***For a limited time, you can try it FREE for 60 days using the code: NCTM2022

Book are available at www.mathessentials.net, and also on Amazon and Ingram Books

Go to www.mathandalgebra.com for the new online program.

Math Essentials

www.mathessentials.net

Phone 408-314-4573 * Email [email protected]

Discounts for bulk orders

SOURCE Math Essentials