MATH Venture Partners hires Josh Leavitt as CFO

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MATH Venture Partners (MATH), a Chicago-based, early-stage venture capital firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Leavitt as its Chief Financial Officer. Josh will be responsible for overseeing the accounting, financial reporting, operations and administrative functions of the firm and the funds.

"Josh has an ideal background to join our team as CFO," said Dana Wright, Managing Director at MATH. "He has prior experience as an entrepreneur and also knows what it takes to scale back-office functions for a growing investment management firm. His desire to make a positive difference in the tech community is perfectly aligned with the MATH ethos, making him an excellent match for our team."

Previously, Josh was a Market President for Green Thumb Industries and the Co-Founder & CEO of Zoku Technologies. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2016, Josh was the CFO of a Chicago-based hedge fund, scaling the finance and operations functions that supported the growth of the business from $11 million to over $2 billion in AUM.

Josh said "MATH has a distinct brand within the Chicago tech ecosystem that is about rolling up their sleeves to help entrepreneurs no matter what the challenge. I am excited to be joining the MATH team and look forward to working with MATH's limited partners and incredible entrepreneurs."

Josh will join as the sixth member of the full-time team that includes Managing Directors: Mark Achler, Troy Henikoff, Dana Wright; Venture Partner, Samara Mejia Hernandez; and, Operations/Office Manager, Kristie Domzalski.

About MATH Venture Partners

MATH Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund managed by experienced investors and former operators. The funds invest in digital technology companies demonstrating a competitive advantage in acquiring and retaining customers. MATH has more than three dozen companies in its portfolio, including Acorns, BuiltIn, Cardflight, ChefHero, Chowly, EatStreet and SpotHero. For more information visit http://www.mathventurepartners.com/ .

