Mather LifeWays Brings New Senior Living Option to Tysons, Virginia

"We are thrilled to have received approval for this exciting new community," said Mather LifeWays CEO and President, Mary Leary. "The Mather will offer apartment homes with SMART home technology, amenity-rich community spaces, and luxury of a different kind for those who wish to plan ahead to live life to the fullest."

The Mather is projected to open in 2023 and will be the first Life Plan Community in Tysons. Life Plan Communities are lifestyle communities in which people can pursue new passions and priorities, with a plan in place that supports aging well. Life Plan Communities provide an important benefit: a continuum of living options, which enables people to plan ahead to access additional services, including health care, if ever needed.

More than 200 priority reservations have already been placed, suggesting enormous interest in the project, which will add a much-needed senior housing component to Fairfax County.

Building upon Mather LifeWays 75+ years' experience and success in providing communities and services for older adults, The Mather is expected to provide significant public benefits to Tysons and Fairfax County. The Mather will provide added retail on Westpark Drive, a publicly accessible urban park with nearly three acres of green space, employment opportunities, and a commitment to sustainability, as it will seek LEED Gold certification.

Ten percent deposits are now being accepted on apartment homes designed with modern open floor plans starting at $650,000, with sizes ranging from 850 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. Those who place a 10% deposit on their selected apartment home, lock-in pre-construction pricing and medical approval now. Pricing includes a one-time entrance fee that is 90% refundable to the resident or resident's estate, and a monthly service fee. Prices will be dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected.

For more information about The Mather and becoming a future resident, please visit www.TheMatherTysons.com, call (703) 348-8522, or email info@themathertysons.com.

About Mather LifeWays

Mather LifeWays is a unique, non-denominational not-for-profit organization founded more than 75 years ago to enhance the lives of older adults. Dedicated to developing and implementing Ways to Age WellSM, Mather LifeWays creates programs, places, and residences for today's young-at-heart older adults. Mather LifeWays is based in Evanston, Illinois. To learn more about Mather LifeWays senior living residences in Illinois and Arizona, community-based initiatives, and Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging, visit www.MatherLifeWays.com.

SOURCE Mather LifeWays

