Matheson Appoints New General Counsel And Director Of Legal Operations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matheson has appointed a new General Counsel and Director of Legal Operations, Lauren Leonard. Leonard initially joined the company as Associate General Counsel in January 2019.

One year ago, Leonard joined Matheson with intentions to ensure compliance and promote best practices regarding legal affairs as the company continued to grow. Matheson, an almost 60-year transportation and logistics provider for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other commercial carriers, has been awarded multiple service contracts in recent years, resulting in accelerated growth. President and CEO, Mark Matheson, attributes the company's success to the high value the team places on quality of service. For instance, Matheson continuously accomplishes advanced levels of performance with a 99.9% rate for on-time delivery achieved via its three entities: Matheson Postal Services, Matheson Flight Extenders, Matheson Trucking Inc. Moreover, the companies have received many accolades from various organizations for sustainability efforts, innovation and performance.

Leonard, a top-rated attorney, joined the Matheson team bearing multiple professional accolades and extensive legal experience in business, real estate litigation, police liability defense, employment and more. Further, with six years of civil litigation spent at a family-owned business, Leonard viewed her transition to family-run Matheson as a natural decision. During her time at Matheson, Lauren Leonard has successfully guided the Matheson entities through legal affairs during its growth as she oversaw outside counsel and advised the Board of Directors on legal matters.

In her new role, Leonard will continue to report to Chief Legal Officer, Charles Mellor, and will oversee the day-to-day legal matters for all of the Matheson companies.

"Lauren has been an excellent addition to our team," Mellor says. He continues, "she has helped us make significant progress in legal compliance and managing legal affairs. Her new role is a natural fit."

About Matheson Companies

Matheson Companies is a transportation and logistics services provider committed to excellence in safe, efficient, on-time transportation and material handling solutions for customers. Founded with a single water truck under the name R.B. Matheson Trucking Inc. by Robert and Carole Matheson in 1962, the company is now a leading transportation and logistics provider for USPS and other commercial carriers. Its goal is to exceed customer expectations for regional trucking, mail transport, and aircraft ground support services. Specific services Matheson provides include quality long-haul and short-haul transportation, underwing operations, terminal handling and ground handling. Matheson's dedicated truck drivers, cargo handlers, forklift drivers, and material handlers are thoroughly trained to consistently complete jobs within specified customer-centric time frames. This is accomplished via Matheson's three divisions with locations across the United States: Matheson Trucking Inc., Matheson Flight Extenders, with 31 locations, and Matheson Postal Services, with 9 locations. To find out more about Matheson Companies, visit their website at www.mathesoninc.com.

SOURCE Matheson Companies

Related Links

http://Mathesoninc.com

