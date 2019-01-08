Matheson Invites Community To Combat Human Trafficking At January 25th Event

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the Matheson team is prepared to fight. The International Labour Organization has estimated approximately 40 million human trafficking victims across the world, for which Matheson is taking a stand.

In 2017, Matheson committed to fight human trafficking and help spread awareness in the United States by partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT). TAT helps save the lives of people who are being wrongfully forced, fraudulently deceived, or coerced into some type of labor or commercial sex act. The non-profit organization executes this by offering programs, training, tools, and resources for potential human trafficking witnesses and survivors. Matheson trained almost 150 of their commercial truck drivers that year on how to identify and address the signs of human trafficking using TAT tools.

This year, Matheson invites the community to join the fight and help combat human trafficking at their Sacramento corporate location on Friday, January 25, 8:30 AM-4:30 PM. This parking lot event is free to the public and facilitated by TAT representatives. Visitors will have a chance to tour TAT's live mobile exhibit, the Freedom Drivers Project, grab some gifts, and learn more about how to combat human trafficking in their own communities. The address is 9785 Goethe Rd. Sacramento, CA 95827.

"We are extremely excited to host TAT's mobile exhibit at our Sacramento office this year," Chief Executive Officer, Mark Matheson quotes. "Our employees are in a unique position to address this issue head on." He continues, "Anyone can get involved. We'd be happy to see all of our Sacramento neighbors join us on January 25 and get behind this for our community."

Many truck drivers have reportedly sighted human trafficking incidents at truck stops across the United States. Truckers Against Trafficking reports that of the cases generated by truckers in 2017, almost half involved minors. Yet, human trafficking occurs even in our own backyards to men, women, and children of all backgrounds. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports receiving over 1,500 calls in California alone last year. Although 2018's final numbers have yet to be released, the organization reported almost 9,000 hotline cases in 2017 which resulted in 10,000 human trafficking survivors.

Matheson is taking various additional steps to take a stand this year. For example, the company is using social media as a platform for change by sharing human trafficking information with followers, and offering options for how to get involved. Also, the company has plans to train all 1,500 employees on how to identify and address human trafficking incidents using TAT resources by the end of March.

For more information about how to get involved with combatting human trafficking, visit www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

For more information about Matheson, visit www.mathesoninc.com.

About Matheson Companies

Matheson Companies is a transportation and logistics services provider committed to excellence in safe, efficient, on-time transportation and material handling solutions for customers. Founded with a single water truck under the name R.B. Matheson Trucking Inc. by Robert and Carole Matheson in 1962, the company is now a leading transportation and logistics provider for USPS and other commercial carriers. Its goal is to exceed customer expectations for regional trucking, mail transport, and aircraft ground support services. Specific services Matheson, Inc. provides include quality long-haul and short-haul transportation, underwing operations, terminal handling and ground handling. Matheson, Inc.'s dedicated truck drivers, cargo handlers, forklift drivers, and material handlers are thoroughly trained to consistently complete jobs within specified customer-centric time frames. This is accomplished via Matheson's two divisions with locations across the United States: Matheson Flight Extenders, Inc., with 31 locations and Matheson Postal Services, with 9 locations. Visit www.mathesoninc.com for more information.

