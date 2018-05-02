Matheson Prioritizes Natural Gas Vehicles, CNG Tractor at ACT Expo

Matheson is an award-winning transportation and logistics provider for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other commercial carriers. Known for superior customer service and ability to meet strict deadlines, the company provides mail transportation, long-haul and short-haul trucking, and aircraft ground support services. Furthermore, the company continually works to convert its trucks into CNG tractors to reduce carbon footprint and provide a smoother, cleaner ride for drivers.

"We consider it a privilege to provide mail transportation services that impact communities across the United States," says Mark Matheson, CEO and President. "We believe it is our responsibility to do this in the most environmentally safe manner we possibly can."

The company takes this responsibility seriously, as Matheson actively assists USPS in achieving their goal of reducing diesel use by 20% by the year 2020. This year, the company increased its CNG fleet by 18, bringing the fleet to include 58 CNG tractors and 12 LNG tractors. Matheson plans to increase the number of CNG tractors again by 12 more before the end of 2018, which will leave the company with 70 total natural gas tractors. The Matheson team has one of these CNG tractors on display at the event.

"Increasing the environmental sustainability of our fleet is a top priority for us," says Debra White, Matheson's Vice President of Fleet Maintenance and Information Technology. "Deploying cleaner and connected technology is one major way we accomplish this. So far, we have 58 CNG tractors, and we are looking forward to increasing that number in the future."

The April 30 to May 3 ACT Expo conference is the largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event of 2018. Thousands of clean transportation stakeholders, fleet operators, and industry experts gather to learn about the most innovative technologies in clean fleet management and sustainability. The conference includes four days of real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drive trains, and clean fuels. This year's event focuses on fuel efficiency improvement, connected vehicle technologies, and drivetrain electrification.

Matheson's involvement in the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo this week is only one of many ways the company encourages the use of CNG tractors. For example, the company is also a SmartWay Transport Partner. SmartWay is a United States Governmental Protection Agency which helps companies measure, benchmark, and improve freight transportation efficiency. Matheson is surely making strides toward a cleaner environment.

"Any way to improve sustainability is a good way to improve sustainability in my book," says Charles Mellor, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. "We want to remain environmentally responsible. It's the right thing to do."

The ACT Expo conference will continue until tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. PST. Visit www.actexpo.com for information regarding registration. To find out more about Matheson's sustainability efforts, visit www.mathesoninc.com/about.

About Matheson Companies

Matheson Companies is a transportation and logistics services provider committed to excellence in safe, efficient, on-time transportation and material handling solutions for customers. Founded with a single water truck under the name R.B. Matheson Trucking Inc. by Robert and Carole Matheson in 1962, the company is now a leading transportation and logistics provider for USPS and other commercial carriers. Its goal is to exceed customer expectations for regional trucking, mail transport, and aircraft ground support services. Specific services Matheson, Inc. provides include quality long-haul and short-haul transportation, underwing operations, terminal handling and ground handling. Matheson, Inc.'s dedicated truck drivers, cargo handlers, forklift drivers, and material handlers are thoroughly trained to consistently complete jobs within specified customer-centric time frames. This is accomplished via Matheson's two divisions with locations across the United States: Matheson Flight Extenders, Inc., with 35 locations and Matheson Postal Services, with 9 locations. Visit www.mathesoninc.com for more information.

