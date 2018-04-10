Matheson to Add 18 New CNG Tractors to its Clean Energy Fleet in 2018

With these new vehicles, 28% of Matheson's 245 tractors will be powered by natural gas -- with more to come. Nationwide, the company manages a fleet of tractors, trailers, aircraft ground support equipment and maintenance facilities throughout the U.S. and employs more than 1,500 workers. The company is ranked in the top 20 among the 150 leading suppliers to the U.S. Postal System based on payments received in fiscal year 2017, according to the Husch Blackwell annual report.

"Matheson supports the sustainability goals of the United States Postal System and its own clean energy objectives in keeping with our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency," said Debra White, vice president for Information Technology and Fleet Maintenance. "CNG is an industry trend, and it is preferred by us over LNG based on the availability of fueling locations along our routes."

She said Matheson conducts research and analyzes future opportunities to make green energy choices that make sense to its customers and the company's business objectives, including decisions to deploy other industry-leading technology.

For example, prior to 2008 the company had already placed on-board computers in its tractors. The company is currently utilizing automatic on-board recording devices in its fleet and electronic logging devices in its long-term rental vehicles. Because of its early adoption of advanced technology, Matheson qualifies for an exemption by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and will not be required to upgrade its in-cab systems until December 16, 2019.

Matheson's drivers and those of its subcontractors drove a combined total of over 35.4 million miles in 2017 -- from short-haul distances starting at 1.5 miles to long-haul routes up to 2,854 miles -- while maintaining a satisfactory compliance, safety and accountability rating from the FMCSA.

"We are proud of all of our drivers and their safety performance when traveling so many miles upon our nation's highways. Our employees share our resolve as we make steady progress toward adopting sustainable fuel conversion processes we started back in 2013," said Charles Mellor, COO and general counsel with Matheson.

Matheson is also a SmartWay Certified Partner. Established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the SmartWay program helps carriers demonstrate clean energy achievements, show continuous improvement and learn best practices using EPA's performance tools. Registered partners benchmark and track efforts to account for reduced emissions through increased operational efficiency and fuel economy that produces measurable results.

About Matheson Trucking, Inc.

Matheson (www.mathesoninc.com) is a privately-held, family owned and operated company with headquarters in Sacramento, California. The company traces its roots to 1962 when Robert and Carole Matheson founded R. B. Matheson Trucking, Inc. in Clayton, California. The company is a diversified nationwide transportation carrier that has served the U.S. Postal Service since 1964. As a USPS business partner, Matheson is committed to providing continuous improvement and excellent service in this demanding industry. Matheson service is consistently at or above the 99.1% performance level. The company offers specialized hauling, time-sensitive material handling and transportation, underwing airport operations, as well as ramp and terminal ground handling services for regional, national and international air cargo carriers.

