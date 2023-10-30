Mathew Knowles Helps Raise a Record-Breaking $500,000 at Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation Annual Gala

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathew Knowles, music executive and male breast cancer survivor, played a pivotal role in the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation's annual gala, which raised a remarkable $500,000. Knowles, the keynote speaker, shared his journey as well as his message of perseverance and hope.

The Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation's annual gala is a vital fundraiser for breast cancer support and awareness in the region. This year, it achieved a milestone by raising $500,000, thanks in large part to Knowles' involvement.

Mathew Knowles speaking at Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation
"I am truly honored to have contributed to this milestone gala for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation" said Knowles. "Chest (breast) cancer does not discriminate based on gender, and I am proof of that. Early detection and awareness can save lives. Together, we can make a difference."

The Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation expressed its deep gratitude for Knowles' speech, involvement and dedication. The foundation's Chief Administrator, Beverly Edgington stated, "We talk a lot about how early detections saves lives but at this year's Gala we wanted to let people know that breast cancer doesn't just affect women. It was an honor to host Mathew Knowles as our guest speaker and to hear his particular experience."

The record-breaking $500,000 raised will support breast cancer research, early detection programs, patient support services, and educational initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

About Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation:
The Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing breast cancer awareness, education, support, and assistance to those affected by breast cancer in the Cayman Islands. The foundation's mission is to encourage early detection and improve the quality of life for those touched by breast cancer. Learn more at BreastCancerFoundation.ky.

About Mathew Knowles:
Mathew Knowles is a renowned business and music executive, speaker, entrepreneur, and male breast (chest) cancer survivor. He is known for his contributions to the music industry and his advocacy work for breast cancer awareness and early detection. Knowles' personal journey as a male breast cancer survivor has inspired many and has allowed him to use his platform for a noble cause. Learn more about Mathew Knowles at MathewKnowles.com.

