Mathew Rosengart Named to Variety's Prestigious "Legal Impact Report" for Fifth Consecutive Year

Variety's prestigious annual report spotlights the world's elite lawyers working in film, television, theatre, and digital media for celebrity and other major clients in the entertainment industry. The list, which includes 50 attorneys whose recent deals, litigation, or court battles helped changed the shape of entertainment, appears in the most recent, April 17, 2018 issue of Variety.

A former federal prosecutor noted for his substantial trial experience and strategic and crisis management expertise, in addition to high‐stakes complex commercial litigation for large corporate clients, Rosengart litigates high‐profile entertainment cases for both plaintiffs and defendants, including noted motion picture and television production companies, management companies, financiers, and A‐list talent including, among others, Sean Penn, Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck, Michael Mann, and Academy‐Award Winner Kenneth Lonergan.

Recently named one of California's Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers Association, Rosengart has also been listed for the past four consecutive years in The Hollywood Reporter's annual "Power Lawyer Report," recognizing Hollywood's Top 100 Most Influential Attorneys, making him one of the few litigators in the country to appear in multiple consecutive years on the industry's two most prestigious lists of the nation's leading lawyers in media and entertainment. Given his dynamic practice, Rosengart is also often called upon to provide expert legal commentary for outlets ranging from the NY Times to the LA Times and others.

Rosengart earned his law degree, cum laude, from Boston College Law School, after which he served as a law clerk to Hon. Justice David Souter on the NH Supreme Court. His federal government service includes serving as a Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney and Trial Attorney in both the Civil and Criminal Divisions of the United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., never losing a trial and where among other honors, he received the Justice Department's Special Achievement Award for Meritorious Acts or Service and the Federal Bar Association's Younger Lawyer Award (awarded by a Panel of 3 Federal Judges to the nation's Top 5 litigators under 36).

