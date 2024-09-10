Mathew Witte Appointed as New CEO, ORTEC Supply Chain Planning Americas

Witte's Expertise Positions ORTEC Americas for Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathew Witte as its new Chief Executive Officer, ORTEC Americas. Mat will succeed Jeff Bailey, who has been with ORTEC Americas for over 19 years.

An accomplished executive, Mat brings with him a wealth of experience and a history of success in the technology and supply chain industries. With a deep understanding of ORTEC's operations and a commitment to driving excellence, Mat is well-positioned to lead ORTEC Americas into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Mathew Witte Appointed as New CEO, ORTEC Americas: Expertise Positions ORTEC Americas for Growth and Innovation Post this Mat Witte, CEO, ORTEC Americas

A former customer and keynote speaker at ORTEC's Optimus conference, Mat officially came aboard at ORTEC in 2021. A recognized expert in final mile strategy and supply chain operations, Mat is known for his strategic acumen and results-driven approach, where he has been instrumental in forging key partnerships, driving business development initiatives, and delivering exceptional value to client partners. His ability to navigate complex market landscapes, identify growth opportunities, and foster a culture of innovation has positioned him as a driving force behind the commercial success of ORTEC.

"Leading ORTEC Americas is a tremendous honor, and I am thrilled to be part of this journey. I am committed to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients as we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth and success," said Mat Witte, CEO, ORTEC Americas.

The transition in leadership marks an exciting new chapter for ORTEC Americas, as the company continues its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and driving value for its clients.

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a global leader in optimization software and analytics solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, performance, and profitability for businesses in manufacturing, foodservice and beverage distribution, retail and wholesale, energy and bulk logistics, and transportation operations. With a focus on supply chain management, logistics, and last mile delivery, ORTEC empowers organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve sustainable growth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and data-driven insights, ORTEC's solutions enable companies to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and adapt to dynamic market demands. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us .

ORTEC US COMPANY CONTACT

Lisa Beck

Director

ORTEC Americas

+1.443.980.7840

[email protected]

SOURCE ORTEC