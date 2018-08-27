Mathias Döpfner Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors

"We are very pleased to welcome Mathias to the Netflix board," said Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings. "His leadership at the vanguard of both European business and digital media brings us invaluable perspective and insight as we work to build and constantly improve our business all over the world."

"Netflix is one of a kind," said Mathias Döpfner. "It has created a world leading entertainment service that continues to break new ground for the benefit of creators and consumers. A radically innovative culture and governance are essential parts of its success, and it is a tremendous pleasure and privilege to be part of this journey."

Mathias has been with Axel Springer SE since 1998, initially as editor-in-chief of Die Welt and since 2000 as a member of the Management Board. Since he became CEO of Axel Springer in 2002 he focused on digital transformation, with revenues from digital activities increasing from €117m to €2.5bn, and digital now accounting for 80 percent of the company's EBITDA. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Warner Music Group and a former Director of Time Warner Inc. He studied Musicology, German, and Theatrical Arts in Frankfurt and Boston.

About Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ :NFLX ) is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

SOURCE Netflix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.netflix.com

