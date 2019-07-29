Mathias Saleborn Joins BridgeStreet as Managing Director of EMEA & APAC

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeStreet ( https://bridgestreet.com/ ), a leading provider of extended-stay business travel solutions, today announced Mathias Saleborn has been appointed as Managing Director of EMEA & APAC to lead BridgeStreet's operations in the region. Saleborn previously served as a Director at Luxury Hotel Partners where he led the successful execution of sales, revenue, marketing, communications and brand strategy for the hotels within the managed portfolio. Saleborn also served as a Director at The Leading Hotels of the World where he transformed revenue results through strategic leadership and team management.

"I look forward to joining the team at BridgeStreet, which stands at the forefront of the global extended-stay travel accommodations industry," said Mathias Saleborn. "I am excited to help lead the Company's efforts through continued expansion in EMEA and APAC."

"Mathias brings to BridgeStreet a strong hospitality industry background with a successful track record in strategic revenue management," said Kamal Advani, CEO of BridgeStreet. "With his vast geographic experience, he is ideally suited to managing our EMEA and APAC business."

In his new role as Managing Director, Saleborn will be responsible for the strategic oversight, implementation, and execution of Bridgestreet's EMEA and APAC operations, sales, and supply partner relationships. Saleborn's proven leadership and track record will further BridgeStreeet's position as an industry-leading and innovative provider of extended stay accommodations.

About BridgeStreet: BridgeStreet is a leading provider of accommodation solutions to over 5,000 enterprise customers for their extended stay needs including employee relocations, internship programs, and project management. Through its innovative product line, Six Ways to Stay™, BridgeStreet unlocks a global marketplace of serviced apartments, furnished homes, urban vacation rentals, resort vacation rentals, design-led hostels and branded hotels for business travelers. With hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet has been recognized as a trusted expert in extended-stay business travel management.

SOURCE BridgeStreet