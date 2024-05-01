Mathis Wealth Management Acquires Ventura, California Wealth Management Practice

Phoenix Wealth Management firm expands into California.

PHOENIX, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathis Wealth Management, a Phoenix financial planning and wealth management firm, announced the acquisition of RH Wealth Advisors, a Ventura, California–based practice. "This acquisition is very important to us," said Larry Mathis, CFP®, founder and CEO of Mathis Wealth Management. "It extends our business footprint into California and is an important step in our strategic planning."

Launched in 2015, Mathis Wealth Management offers fiduciary financial planning and wealth management services to clients nationwide. "Our business model is founded on three basic principles," Mathis said. "First of all is trust. Our clients depend on us to fulfill our commitments, and they rely on our integrity to help guide their financial decisions. Second, we insist on transparency. We are committed to full disclosure in every service we provide and every recommendation we make. Finally, we believe in accountability. We are ultimately accountable to our clients, but we are also accountable to our clients' other trusted advisors, and we are accountable to each other as a team of professionals. We believe that these three core commitments enable us to provide the best possible outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to bringing this same level of dedication to our work with the Ventura clients."

Mathis indicated that the personal nature of the financial advising and wealth management relationship makes continuity of service a vital consideration. "Our clients depend on us to offer the highest possible quality of service built around a thorough understanding of each individual's needs. Because good financial planning must look ten, twenty, or even more years into the future, our clients need to be confident of our firm's ability to provide that level of care for years to come. RH Wealth recognized this need, and the acquisition assured its clients that their best interests will continue to be well-served into the future." Too often, Mathis said, advisors can fall into the trap of looking to everyone else's future but their own. "It's like the cobbler whose children go barefooted," he explained. "We realize that failure to plan for our firm's future also equates to a failure to take care of our clients' best interests."

Providing services for business owners, public safety professionals, and others who need professional guidance for investments, inheritances, and estate planning, Mathis Wealth Management focuses on gaining the most thorough knowledge possible about each client's individual situation and needs. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution," Mathis said. "We tailor our recommendations to the specific needs, goals, and priorities of each client."

Larry Mathis is also the author of "Mom Was Right: Family Tragedy to Financial Freedom—How a Widowed Mother of Seven Retired Debt-Free." "My mom was probably the greatest influence on my life in many ways, including my financial philosophy," Mathis explained. "In the book, I lay out the solid principles I learned from her—things like spending less than you earn, measuring and managing your money, letting your values dictate your planning—principles that continue to form the backbone of my approach to financial advising and wealth management."

About Mathis Wealth Management

Mathis Wealth Management is a financial planning, wealth advising, and investment management firm that works with families, couples, active retirees, and public safety professionals. The team at Mathis is committed to providing proactive, values-based financial planning and partnership, steering their clients through all aspects of their financial journey. Led by the guiding principles of trust, transparency, and accountability, the Mathis advisors are in the business of life.

Securities offered through United Planners' Financial Services, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Mathis Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm not affiliated with United Planners.

Contact:

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE Mathis Wealth Management