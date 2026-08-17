Mathnasium and Baked by Melissa Team Up for Back-to-School Season: A Nationwide Thank You to Teachers

Partnership celebrates educators through Teachers' Lounge Takeovers, exclusive cupcakes and a national teacher appreciation sweepstakes

From August 17 through September 18, students can nominate an inspiring teacher, with the winning duo receiving cupcakes for a year, classroom supplies for the teacher, and a three-month Mathnasium scholarship for the student

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,300 locations across 12 countries, today announced a national partnership with Baked by Melissa, the iconic dessert brand known for its handcrafted, bite-size cupcakes, to celebrate and support teachers this back-to-school season.

From August 17 through September 18, Mathnasium and Baked by Melissa will celebrate educators through Teachers’ Lounge Takeovers, exclusive co-branded cupcakes, and the Teachers Who Count Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Baked by Melissa cupcakes for a year. Baked by Melissa

From August 17 through September 18, Mathnasium and Baked by Melissa will celebrate educators through Teachers' Lounge Takeovers, exclusive co-branded cupcakes and teacher surprise and delights. The initiative features the Teachers Who Count Sweepstakes, inviting students to recognize a teacher who has made a meaningful difference in their lives, with the winning teacher and nominating student each receiving free Baked by Melissa cupcakes for a year. The teacher will also receive classroom supplies, while the student will receive a three-month Mathnasium scholarship.

"Teachers often recognize a student's potential before that student sees it themselves," said Michael Stanfield, CMO of Mathnasium. "We see every day how much their encouragement can shape a child's confidence, particularly in math. This initiative gives students and families a meaningful way to recognize the educators who continue to believe in them, challenge them, and help them grow."

A Sweet Start to the School Year

Throughout the campaign, Mathnasium and Baked by Melissa will celebrate teachers in several ways:

Teachers' Lounge Takeovers : Select teachers' lounges across the country will be transformed into colorful back-to-school celebrations featuring Mathnasium-branded Baked by Melissa cupcakes, school supplies merchandise, and festive back-to-school decorations. Mathnasium franchisees will also bring the celebration to schools in their own communities through locally organized takeovers nationwide.

: Select teachers' lounges across the country will be transformed into colorful back-to-school celebrations featuring Mathnasium-branded Baked by Melissa cupcakes, school supplies merchandise, and festive back-to-school decorations. Mathnasium franchisees will also bring the celebration to schools in their own communities through locally organized takeovers nationwide. National Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes : From August 17 through September 18, students can nominate a teacher who has made a meaningful difference in their lives. The winning teacher will receive a year's supply of Baked by Melissa cupcakes and an Amazon® gift card for classroom supplies. The student who submits the winning nomination will receive a year's supply of cupcakes and a three-month Mathnasium scholarship.

: From August 17 through September 18, students can nominate a teacher who has made a meaningful difference in their lives. The winning teacher will receive a year's supply of Baked by Melissa cupcakes and an Amazon® gift card for classroom supplies. The student who submits the winning nomination will receive a year's supply of cupcakes and a three-month Mathnasium scholarship. Exclusive Baked by Melissa Cupcakes Available for Purchase: The Mathnasium Cupcake 25-Pack ($39) is available now at bakedbymelissa.com, featuring Red Velvet, Triple Chocolate Fudge, and Red Sugar Cookie flavors, wrapped in a custom Mathnasium-branded sleeve. For parents navigating the back-to-school rush, the brand is also offering a 'Back to the Grind' Cupcake 25-Pack + Gift Box ($45+), which includes a custom Mathnasium insert featuring an interactive Sudoku-style math puzzle for the whole family to solve together.

A Shared Commitment to Building Confidence

The partnership brings together two brands that share a commitment to building children's confidence, creating joyful experiences, and celebrating the people who help kids thrive.

"As a mom, I see firsthand what a great teacher can do for a child's confidence — they truly can change a life. Mathnasium understands that same power, which is why this partnership felt so natural," said Melissa Ben-Ishay, President & co-founder of Baked by Melissa. "We built Baked by Melissa on celebrating life's moments, big and small, and teachers showing up for kids every day is exactly the kind of moment worth celebrating."

To learn more about the partnership and enter the sweepstakes, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/back-to-school-sweepstakes.

For more information about Mathnasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/, or visit their social pages on Facebook, X (previously Twitter) , or Instagram.

About

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades PK-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,300 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/

About Baked by Melissa

Founded by Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008, Baked by Melissa is the NYC-based dessert brand famous for its bite-size cupcakes. The company operates 9 retail locations and ships its premium treats nationwide. With handcrafted nostalgic flavors developed by Melissa herself, innovative packaging, and gift boxes for every occasion, Baked by Melissa has become a go-to treat for celebrating life's moments across the U.S. The brand also offers extensive corporate event and gifting options, including custom branded packaging and flavor curation. Visit BakedbyMelissa.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Mathnasium