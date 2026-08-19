Mathnasium Opens in Downtown Concord, Invites Families to Sept. 12 Grand Opening

Former Acton location has relocated to 197 Sudbury Road and continues to serve families as Mathnasium of Acton Concord

New center offers personalized math instruction for students in grades K-12

Free grand opening celebration will feature family activities, Kona Ice and a Nintendo Switch 2 raffle

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,300 locations across 12 countries, has relocated from Acton to a new learning center at 197 Sudbury Road in Concord.The new location provides more convenient access for area families and features investments in staffing, technology and overall experience for students and families.

Brooke Powell, Center Director of Mathnasium of Acton Concord at new Mathnasium location in Concord, MA

Now open and accepting enrollments, Mathnasium of Acton Concord will host a free community grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Families can tour the new center, meet the instructional team and enjoy interactive math games, refreshments and giveaways, including a Nintendo Switch 2 grand prize.

A New Home for Mathnasium in Concord

Conveniently located near Route 2, the center makes Mathnasium's personalized K-12 math instruction easier to access for families throughout Concord, Acton, Carlisle and surrounding communities. In addition to relocating the center, the ownership group has invested in staffing and technology to strengthen instruction and improve communication with parents about their children's learning and progress.

"For our students, this move means a more accessible location, an enhanced learning environment and an even stronger team supporting their progress," said Brooke Powell, Center Director of Mathnasium of Acton Concord. "We are excited to welcome families as we celebrate this meaningful step forward for the center and the community we serve."

Mathnasium of Acton Concord serves students in grades K-12 at every skill level. Each student begins with a comprehensive assessment to identify existing strengths and knowledge gaps. Specially trained instructors then create an individualized learning plan using the proprietary Mathnasium Method™ to help the student catch up, keep pace, or move ahead.

Concord Families Invited to Celebrate

Timed with the beginning of the new school year, the grand opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will give families an opportunity to experience the center and learn how Mathnasium personalizes instruction around each student's needs and academic goals.

The celebration will include:

Tours of the new learning center

Interactive math games and family activities

Pizza and Kona Ice

Music and giveaways

A raffle featuring a Nintendo Switch 2 grand prize

Instructors will also be available to answer questions about Mathnasium's assessments, individualized learning plans, and available programs.

Building Math Skills That Last

Mathnasium goes beyond traditional homework assistance by identifying and addressing the foundational gaps that can prevent students from progressing. Through assessment-based learning plans and face-to-face instruction, the Mathnasium Method™ helps students understand how math works, apply concepts independently and prepare for increasingly advanced coursework.

Whether a student needs to rebuild foundational skills, receive support with current coursework or pursue enrichment beyond grade level, instruction is tailored to the student's individual starting point and goals.

For more information about Mathnasium Acton Concord, call (978) 245-7721 or visit www.mathnasium.com/actonconcord.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,300 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium