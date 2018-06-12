Mathnasium Celebrates Third Year Partnering with National PTA

"We are thrilled to extend what we started two years ago—providing engaging math experiences to students and families through Math Night events and grants to support them," said CEO Peter Markovitz, Mathnasium co-founder. "We look forward to working further with National PTA, our valued partner, to bring quality math experiences to kids and parents, inspiring them to further explore STEM subjects and activities. Together, we truly are changing lives through math."

In the 2017–2018 school year, Mathnasium sponsored 35 National PTA STEM + Families Math Grants of $1,000 each to local PTAs around the country to help schools host Math Night events. Math Nights engage students and parents together in math activities, using hands-on learning experiences and fun games. These experiences inspire students' interest in math, help them understand and master math concepts, promote STEM literacy, and empower families to support their children's success in math.

As part of this renewed partnership, Mathnasium and National PTA will continue to support Math Nights in communities nationwide in the 2018–2019 school year.

"The response to Math Night events thus far has been overwhelmingly positive," said Markovitz. "We're honored to continue our partnership with the dedicated parent leaders of PTA, to reach out to even more students and families, promote the awareness of STEM education and careers, and pursue our mission to help children understand and master math."

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Mathnasium," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "Mathnasium's support of our efforts to increase access to STEM experiences for all students and engage families in STEM education is essential to student success in STEM and to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals."

About Mathnasium

The math education authority for grades 2–12, Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Its mission: to provide children with the strong math foundation they need to succeed in school and in life. The result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the proprietary Mathnasium Method™ teaches children of all skill levels in ways that make sense to them. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium now has over 900 Mathnasium Learning Centers worldwide and is ranked #28 in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500®.

To watch Mathnasium's latest 30-second television commercial, "Mathnasium Transformations," go to https://bit.ly/2HMjlPQ. For video about the Mathnasium Method™, go to https://bit.ly/2HHp3Xt.

For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mathnasium-celebrates-third-year-partnering-with-national-pta-300664462.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

Related Links

http://www.mathnasium.com

