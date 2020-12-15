Mathnasium Named a Best Franchise Culture in FBR Culture 100 Awards

Hundreds of franchise brands applied, and over 27,000 franchise owners participated in FBR's latest survey. Franchisees gave ratings on benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, the franchisee community and work/life balance.

More than 60% of Mathnasium franchise owners participated in the survey, giving overall ratings of "very good" on the franchise community and core values. Subcategories given exceptionally high ratings were: trust in the franchisor, honesty in the organization's business practices, respect for the organization as a whole, franchisees' support of each other, and franchisees' level of enjoyment operating their franchise business and in being part of the overall organization.

Mathnasium's survey results in many ways validate the effectiveness of the organization's efforts to foster a culture of integrity, empathy and teamwork -- a culture that is essential in its mission to change students' lives through math. Mathnasium aims for honesty, caring, and professionalism in its operations and communications at all organizational levels - from center instructors to franchise owners, consultants, regional directors and representatives, and headquarters and leadership.

Sarah Namani, center owner of Mathnasium of Dallas-Lakewood, states how at her location, "they're building their work on love, respect and lifting each other up." Sarah describes her positive experience working with other franchisees and the organization as a whole: "Any time I reach out to anyone in the Home Office, I get an answer right away. And they're very supportive, even from other franchisees. So that's why I feel I am home and it's a second family for me."

