Mathnasium Names Shant Assarian CEO

"Mr. Assarian is a ten-year veteran of the company and has served as COO for over eight years," said Mr. Markovitz. "He has consistently demonstrated integrity, intelligence, reliability, and capability. He is a true supporter of the Mathnasium mission and fiercely upholds Mathnasium values. He lives by the belief that we can only succeed as a company when we help our franchisees succeed. We expect that the Mathnasium community will benefit greatly from his tenure."

Mr. Assarian has been instrumental to Mathnasium's growth, leading its rapid expansion in North America, advancing its operating systems, and building a world-class team. "We have been able to attract incredibly talented professionals to fill each role throughout our organization. The Mathnasium team is truly outstanding and accomplished. We are committed to continuing to provide an exceptional learning experience for kids and an extraordinary business opportunity for our franchisees. Many exciting projects are underway that will keep Mathnasium at the leading edge of math education. Mathnasium's greatest achievements lie ahead," said Mr. Assarian.

Mathnasium has become a transformational resource for families globally, helping students excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. With many children having to attend school remotely for nearly a year now and recent studies quantifying the adverse impact on learning —particularly on math — Mathnasium is especially well-equipped to help families seeking assistance. Mathnasium is proven to improve grades and help students catch up, keep up, and stay ahead.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises for over 15 years.



