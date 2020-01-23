Mathnasium Ranked #1 Tutoring Franchise by Franchise Business Review, Rises to No. 29 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2020

Mathnasium was selected as the #1 tutoring franchise within the education category in Franchise Business Review's Best Franchises of 2020 . FBR ranked 307 leading franchise brands based solely on franchisee satisfaction. Franchisees answered 33 benchmark questions about their experience with leadership, training, and core values and 16 questions concerning their business lifestyle and enjoyment of running their franchise.

Mathnasium also rose to No. 29 in Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® Ranking for 2020. Entrepreneur, a leading magazine for small business entrepreneurs, analyzed more than 1,100 companies to determine the coveted ranking, stating that those that rose to the top "continue to evolve to keep going strong year after year." Each eligible franchisor was scored on more than 150 data points covering costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Mathnasium franchisees are passionate about their ability to earn a good living while transforming the lives of children in their communities. These rankings illustrate how they continue to succeed in their businesses and are happy working with our brand," said CEO Peter Markovitz. "Mathnasium works closely with its franchisees, proactively anticipating their needs and the needs of their customers. This is what ensures our superior investment opportunity."

Mathnasium was also named #3 in Top Franchisers in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 Book of Lists, which identifies "Champions of LA" that are powering ahead of the competition. LABJ has covered the Los Angeles economy since 1979.

North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The results of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked No. 2 in Forbes' "Best Franchises to Buy" in the U.S. for 2019.

