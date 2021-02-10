Mathnasium Ranks High on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500®

Mathnasium began franchising in 2003 and climbed to the top of the industry at a remarkable pace, providing entrepreneurs and career-changers a strong investment opportunity while helping children succeed in math.

"We're honored to be recognized on this list year after year alongside some of the top franchises in the world. It's a testament to our proven business model and the caliber of our franchisees," said CEO Shant Assarian. "We work closely with our franchisees to ensure they have the support, tools, and resources they need to best serve their customers and realize the full potential of their investment. Our franchisees care deeply about the communities in which they operate and the children they educate. We're incredibly blessed to have such capable and passionate people operating Mathnasium Learning Centers."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families around the world, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. The need has been magnified with the impact the COVID crisis has had on schools. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises for over 15 years.

