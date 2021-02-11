Mathnasium Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise company, has been named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises of 2021, taking the #2 spot in the Education category. Each year, thousands of franchisees from hundreds of leading brands are surveyed to assess their satisfaction and performance. They are asked 33 benchmark questions regarding the leadership, training, and core values of their companies as well as 16 questions relating to their business lifestyle and enjoyment of running their franchise. This recognition is a good indicator that those who invested in the company are happy with their decision.

"Achieving a spot on this list of leading franchise companies is especially meaningful, as it's based on feedback from our own franchisees. It is a testament to how they feel about their business and the support they get from the company," said Mathnasium CEO Shant Assarian. "Our franchisees find satisfaction in seeing not only how their investment benefits them personally but also how it impacts the lives of children in their communities."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. The need has been magnified with the impact the COVID crisis has had on schools. To accommodate its students, Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises for over 15 years.

