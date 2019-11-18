Mathnasium Surpasses 1,000-Center Mark in North America

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers continues its upward growth trend, exceeding 1,000 centers in the U.S. and Canada. The company is known for fostering a deep understanding of math through instructor-student interaction at its engaging neighborhood locations.

"When we first started the company, we envisioned this day," said CEO Peter Markovitz. "We made a conscious decision to be careful and deliberate with our expansion. The importance of what we do — we change kids' lives — requires the careful selection of entrepreneurs and educators to run our franchise locations. This helps us ensure that the centers we open are successful so they can serve their communities for years to come."

Mathnasium continues its ascent, bringing its proven and highly rated services to children outside North America as well. The company has an established presence in the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, passing the 1,000-center mark globally in March 2019. Since then, it has launched in Australia, India, Myanmar, and Egypt, with master franchise opportunities available in other markets. Now spanning four continents, Mathnasium continues its mission of teaching math to children around the world, so they understand it, master it, and love it.

The global tutoring market is growing rapidly, and Mathnasium benefits from this trend as parents recognize the need for math tutoring in a world increasingly dependent on STEM.

The authority on math education, Mathnasium emphasizes face-to-face instruction and the customization of proprietary curriculum to meet the educational needs and learning style of each student. In a recent survey of parents whose children attended Mathnasium regularly for at least six months, 94% of parents said that their child's math skills and understanding improved.

About Mathnasium

North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The results of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked #2 in Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy in America for 2019.

www.mathnasium.com

Contact:

Joanne Helperin

Marketing Communications Manager

joanne.helperin@mathnasium.com

(323) 271-0851

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers