Mathnasium Takes #2 Spot in Franchise Gator's Top 100

"Achieving a top position on this list year after year is an honor and testament to the reputation Mathnasium has as an extraordinary business opportunity," said CEO Shant Assarian. "With a relatively modest investment, franchisees can become part of a strong consumer brand with a proven track record of success. They're able to do well for themselves while benefiting children in their communities."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. The need has been magnified with the impact the COVID crisis has had on schools. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004.

