Mathnasium Unwraps 2025's Smartest Educational Gifts for Kids, Just in Time for the Holidays

Global leader in math-only education shares hands-on, confidence-building gifts that make learning fun at every age.

From counting and coding to creativity and curiosity, each gift supports the skills that help students thrive in school and beyond.

The 2025 gift guide reflects Mathnasium's mission to help students learn to understand, master, and love math.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,200 locations across 12 countries, is kicking off the holiday season with its 2025 Great Gifts for Math Lovers guide. This year's Top 10 Educational Gifts were carefully selected by Mathnasium's education team to ignite curiosity, creativity, and confidence in learners of all ages. Each gift encourages children to explore problem-solving through hands-on, meaningful experiences, ranging from counting and coding to design and critical thinking, and goes beyond traditional math toys to build a broad set of skills that help students build a foundation for lifelong learning.

"We know parents are looking for gifts that go beyond screens and truly inspire curiosity," said Melissa Sikorski, Director of Education at Mathnasium Learning Centers. "The toys and games on this year's list make math and problem-solving approachable and fun. When kids experience success through play, they start to see themselves as capable learners, and that confidence carries into everything they do."

Mathnasium's 2025 Gift List: Top 10 Toys That Make Learning Click

Lakeshore Real-Working Cash Register – Perfect for early learners exploring numbers and money. Kids practice counting, making change, and role-playing everyday math skills through imaginative play. (Recommended age 5 +)

– Perfect for early learners exploring numbers and money. Kids practice counting, making change, and role-playing everyday math skills through imaginative play. Balance Beans by ThinkFun – An award-winning introduction to balance, logic, and equations. Young learners place colorful beans on a seesaw to solve early math challenges while building reasoning skills. (Recommended age 5 +)

– An award-winning introduction to balance, logic, and equations. Young learners place colorful beans on a seesaw to solve early math challenges while building reasoning skills. Osmo Genius Starter Kit – Transforms an iPad into a hands-on learning lab. Children solve math and word puzzles using real tiles that interact with on-screen challenges, blending tactile and digital learning. (Recommended age 6 +)

– Transforms an iPad into a hands-on learning lab. Children solve math and word puzzles using real tiles that interact with on-screen challenges, blending tactile and digital learning. Qwirkle by MindWare – A family-favorite strategy game that teaches pattern recognition, sequencing, and critical thinking. Simple to learn, endlessly replayable, and great for multi-age play. (Recommended age 6 +)

– A family-favorite strategy game that teaches pattern recognition, sequencing, and critical thinking. Simple to learn, endlessly replayable, and great for multi-age play. Kanoodle SudoQube by Educational Insights – A 3D logic puzzle with hundreds of possible combinations. Players test spatial reasoning, perseverance, and focus as they work to complete each colorful cube. (Recommended age 8 +)

– A 3D logic puzzle with hundreds of possible combinations. Players test spatial reasoning, perseverance, and focus as they work to complete each colorful cube. KiwiCo Kiwi Crate – Inspire young minds with hands-on fun! Each Kiwi Crate delivers all the materials and instructions needed for exciting DIY projects that spark creativity and build problem-solving skills. Perfect for curious kids who love to make, explore, and learn. (Recommended age 8 +)

– Inspire young minds with hands-on fun! Each Kiwi Crate delivers all the materials and instructions needed for exciting DIY projects that spark creativity and build problem-solving skills. Perfect for curious kids who love to make, explore, and learn. Sphero BOLT Coding Robot – A classroom-favorite robot that introduces students to coding, sensors, and programming logic. The LED matrix and app-based missions make math and STEM concepts come alive. (Recommended age 8 +)

– A classroom-favorite robot that introduces students to coding, sensors, and programming logic. The LED matrix and app-based missions make math and STEM concepts come alive. Perplexus Maze Ball – A handheld 3D maze that builds spatial reasoning, patience, and problem-solving. Players guide a small marble through complex twists and turns using focus and precision. (Recommended age 8 +)

– A handheld 3D maze that builds spatial reasoning, patience, and problem-solving. Players guide a small marble through complex twists and turns using focus and precision. VEX Robotics Kits – For middle- and high-school innovators ready to build, code, and compete. These kits teach engineering principles and teamwork through hands-on design challenges. (Recommended age 10 +)

– For middle- and high-school innovators ready to build, code, and compete. These kits teach engineering principles and teamwork through hands-on design challenges. The Manga Guide to Calculus – A creative, visual approach to higher-level math. Teens learn complex concepts through storytelling and real-world examples that make calculus engaging and accessible. (Recommended age 14 +)

Merry Math Giveaway

To add even more excitement to the season, Mathnasium is celebrating its third annual Merry Math Giveaway, running December 1–5. Each day, participants can win prizes from the Top 10 educational gifts featured in the 2025 guide, and every daily winner will also receive a free month of Mathnasium.

Parents and guardians can follow Mathnasium's social channels for daily prize details and a chance to win gifts and experiences that spark imagination and a passion for learning.

"At Mathnasium, our goal is to help kids grow into confident, capable learners," said Michael Stanfield, CMO of Mathnasium. "Everything we do is rooted in helping children build problem-solving skills, think independently, and feel proud of what they can accomplish. This gift guide reflects that mission; it's about supporting families as they nurture curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning that lasts well beyond the classroom."

The Mathnasium Difference

Mathnasium specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math, building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan, all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

To explore the full Great Gifts for Math Lovers 2025 list and find your local Mathnasium center, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

