MATI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF CHRIS MULLER TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

News provided by

Mati Therapeutics

26 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

Industry Veteran with over 30 years of ophthalmic experience to guide development and commercial efforts for Mati's expanding late-stage pipeline, including two products about to enter Phase III trials.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mati Therapeutics Inc. ("Mati") announced that it has promoted Chris Muller to the position of Chief Operating Officer.  He formerly held the position of Chief Commercial Officer.  Mr Muller's expanded responsibilities include broad management of all operating activities, and preparation for and execution of the commercial launch of Mati's proprietary Evolute® sustained ocular drug delivery platform. 

"Chris has an outstanding record of achievement from his 30+ years of ophthalmic industry experience, including multiple product launches in glaucoma, inflammation, and anti-infectives, followed by extensive experience in refractive surgery, cataract surgery, dry eye, contact lens, and OTC care.  Chris has unique qualifications to help Mati achieve our development and commercialization goals, especially since our first three programs focus on the post-operative cataract market and glaucoma," said Bob Butchofsky, CEO of Mati.  "Following the recently announced completion of our dedicated manufacturing facility, Chris will lead efforts to complete our upcoming Phase III trial for nepafenac for post-cataract pain and hire personnel and lead our commercial efforts as we pursue FDA approval."

Mr. Muller started his ophthalmic career at Allergan, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility from 1990 to 2005.  He held positions in Field Sales, Medical Marketing, as well as senior leadership positions in U.S. and global marketing.  Chris then joined AMO/Abbott and was head of their Eye Care, Medical Marketing and Refractive divisions globally.

About Mati Therapeutics Inc.

Mati is developing the Evolute® sustained ocular drug delivery platform, which Mati believes has the potential to treat a range of ocular indications. The platform utilizes a device called a punctal plug, which is easily inserted into a patient's punctum, or tear duct. The device has already been approved to treat dry eye syndrome, but Mati is the first company to conduct clinical trials in the U.S. using punctal plugs as an anchoring device for a drug delivery platform. A drug-eluting core is inserted into Mati's proprietary punctal plug, which allows medication to be continuously released into the tear film of the eye over a period of time. Mati believes the Evolute® platform has the potential to become a more reliable alternative to several eye drop therapies, which can be ineffective because many patients are unwilling or unable to adhere to self-administered eye-drop regimens.

Mati's proprietary punctal plug design has demonstrated excellent lower punctum retention rates of 92% and 96% over a 12-week follow-up period in two separate multi-center U.S. clinical trials.

Mati has two candidates ready to enter Phase III pivotal trials including nepafenac for post-operative pain and dexamethasone for post-operative inflammation, both following cataract surgery.  Additionally, Mati is developing travoprost, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

To learn more about Mati Therapeutics, visit www.MatiTherapeutics.com.

Contact: Bob Butchofsky, CEO   
Mati Therapeutics Inc.
+1 512 720-1333
www.MatiTherapeutics.com
[email protected]

SOURCE Mati Therapeutics

Also from this source

MATI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY DEDICATED TO GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF ALL PUNCTAL PLUG DELIVERY SYSTEM (PPDS) PRODUCTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.