Matica Bio, a CDMO Leader in Oncolytic Virus Manufacturing, Partners with Calidi Biotherapeutics to Advance Calidi's Project Toward IND

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. ("Matica Bio"), a leading viral vector CDMO specializing in advanced therapies, today announced a strategic partnership with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Calidi"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation oncolytic virus-based therapies. Under the agreement, Matica Bio will provide analytical development (AD), process development (PD), and GMP manufacturing to support the IND submission for CLD-401, the first lead from Calidi's RedTail platform a groundbreaking approach to genetic medicines. CLD-401 is a tumor-tropic oncolytic virus designed to home to metastatic sites after systemic administration, replicate only in tumors cells, induce an immune priming event at the tumor site, and express high levels of IL-15 superagonist in the tumor microenvironment, a potent cytokine that induces NK and T-cell responses to the tumor.

Eric Poma (CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics) and Paul Kim (CEO of Matica Bio)

This collaboration reinforces Matica Bio's growing reputation as one of the few CDMOs globally with proven, end-to-end capabilities, especially in oncolytic virus manufacturing. The company has successfully executed multiple oncolytic virus programs at its state-of-the-art, purpose-built GMP facility in College Station, Texas—designed specifically to support complex viral vector modalities.

"Matica Bio has become a sought-after partner especially in the oncolytic virus space because of our technical expertise, regulatory readiness, and track record of delivering seamless development-to-GMP manufacturing programs," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. "We're excited to work with Calidi on this breakthrough program and continue advancing next-gen cancer immunotherapies."

Calidi's CLD-401 is part of its differentiated RedTail platform. RedTail utilizes an engineered form of extracellular enveloped vaccinia virus that is resistant to immune clearance, can be administered systemically with tropism for metastatic sites, and can deliver genetic medicine payloads to the tumor microenvironment. CLD-401 has potent oncolytic and immune priming effects and also specifically delivers IL-15 superagonist at high levels to the tumor microenvironment.

"Matica Bio stood out as the clear CDMO of choice for Calidi project due to their deep experience with viral vector and their ability to handle complex viral programs with precision," said Eric Poma, CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "The team and facility give us full confidence as we prepare for IND filing and clinical advancement."

With an increasing number of biotechs developing virotherapies, the demand for CDMOs capable of managing these highly specialized programs is growing. Matica Bio's flexible manufacturing model, integrated process and analytical development, and deep viral vector expertise—including AAV, LVV, and oncolytic viruses—make it a preferred partner for innovative CGT developers worldwide.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across multiple Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, please visit www.maticabio.com.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com

SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.