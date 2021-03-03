Matica Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Master Research Agreement with Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies, today announced the signing of a master research agreement with the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) at Texas A&M University Health Science Center (TAMHSC). The agreement covers joint research and development projects for plasmid, protein and viral vector products in compliance with FDA regulations.

Strategic Partnership between Matica Biotechnology Inc. and Texas A&M University

"Texas A&M University is internationally renowned for its research programs developing novel vaccines and therapies to improve public health," stated Dr. Byung Se So, CEO of Matica Bio. "Matica Bio is excited to partner with the TAMHSC CIADM staff as we strive to innovate manufacturing solutions for our clients' novel cell and gene therapy products. With GMP operations and laboratories of both organizations co-located in College Station, working together seemed like a natural fit to fully realize our clients' success."

Dr. William Jay Treat, Principle Investigator for the CIADM at TAMHSC noted, "The CIADM's objectives include facilitating rapid R&D and promoting novel product development of vaccines and therapies. Matica Bio's clients are at the forefront of advanced therapy development, and we welcome the opportunity to collaborate through research studies to bring these potentially lifesaving medicines to patients."

Utilizing platform technologies and systems designed for the rapid transfer of production processes from pilot development into GMP manufacturing, Matica Bio is addressing its clients' acute need for fast, reliable and innovative scale-up of viral vector manufacture to keep pace with the accelerated clinical development timeframes often associated with many breakthrough therapies.

Matica Bio's Texas facility is scheduled to open in Q3 2021 utilizing a bioreactor-based platform for the production of Lentivirus and AAV vectors. Matica Bio's development and operations staff average over 10 years in the viral vector CDMO industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge and operational experience together to drive its clients' product development success.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Bio, an affiliate of CHA Biotech, providing viral vector GMP manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies, vaccines, oncolytic vectors and other advanced therapy products. Our GMP facility in College Station, TX is designed for the rapid development, scale-up and production of Lentivirus and AAV products for clinical supply. Matica Bio offers process development, production, product release and stability assessment of viral vector products; together with the quality oversight and regulatory guidance necessary to ensure our clients' success.

For more information on our company, or to inquire about our services, please contact us at [email protected], or visit www.maticabio.com.

About CHA Biotech

CHA Biotech is a global biotechnology company with subsidiaries in Korea and abroad. We develop cell therapy products including stem cells, umbilical cord blood, and NK cells. The CHA Biotech network develops and produces critical medicines for incurable diseases and includes CMG Pharmaceutical, CHA Vaccine Institute, CHA Meditech, Seoul CRO, Solidus Investment, and Matica Biotechnology.

CHA Biotech along with CHA University, CHA Comprehensive Research Institute, and hospitals at 61 sites in 7 countries, develops and expands a unique model integrating research institutes, commercial biotech and hospital systems to provide intensive basic research, prompt and effective clinical trials together with global development and manufacturing capacity.

