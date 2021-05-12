Matica Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Yun Jeong Song as new CEO

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Yun Jeong Song, MD, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to continue its expansion as a CDMO supporting the global cell and gene therapy industry. Dr. Song joined the company effective April 1st, 2021 after 3 years as CEO of ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, an international joint venture developing immuno-oncology therapies. Dr. Song succeeds Byung Se So, PhD, who will remain with Matica Bio as an advisor.

Dr. Song's background spans more than 20 years of basic research, patient care and biopharmaceutical industry leadership. Prior to ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, she held positions at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Samsung, and Sanofi.

Dr. Song commented, "I am very excited to lead Matica Bio, a scientifically sophisticated and ambitious company. My goal is to further establish the company as a respected, reliable partner to our clients, and advance our continued global expansion in this very active and dynamic field of viral vector manufacturing. We are here to fully support our clients, providing the technology and know-how to help them deliver innovative drugs to patients worldwide."

Dr. So commented, "We are delighted to have Dr. Song join the company as CEO. Her demonstrated ability to drive the growth of an innovative drug development pipeline, advancing novel therapies to the clinic, will be extremely valuable in helping Matica Bio execute on our promise to clients who are delivering advanced therapies and vaccines to address unmet needs. We look forward to working with Dr. Song as Matica Bio continues to expand its capabilities and provide industry-leading viral vector manufacturing services to our clients."

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Bio, an affiliate of CHA Biotech, provides viral vector GMP manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies, vaccines, oncolytic vectors and other advanced biotherapeutic products. Our GMP facility in College Station, TX is designed for the rapid development, scale-up and production of lentivirus and AAV products for clinical supply. Matica Bio offers process development, production, product release and stability assessment of viral vector products; together with the quality oversight and regulatory guidance necessary to ensure our clients' success.

For more information on our company, or to inquire about our services, please contact us at [email protected] , or visit www.maticabio.com .

