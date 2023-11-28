Matillion Adds AI Power to Pipelines with Amazon Bedrock

Data Productivity Cloud adds Amazon Bedrock to no-code generative AI pipelines functionality

MANCHESTER, England and DENVER, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data productivity provider Matillion announces the addition of generative artificial intelligence (AI) functionality to its flagship Data Productivity Cloud using Amazon Bedrock.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications.

A longtime AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Matillion adds generative AI integration with a prompt component supporting Amazon Bedrock to enable users to operationalise the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) inside the data pipeline, to address intelligent data integration tasks including data enrichment, data quality and data classification among others.

Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Matillion, said: "Integrating AI technologies into our product offering adds a huge amount of firepower for our clients to materially increase their data productivity with intelligent data integration tasks.

"There was never any question about including AWS in that process. Amazon Bedrock's ability to leverage all base models - such as Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan - brings huge opportunities for our clients to get insights from their data at scale, faster."

Adding a graphical LLM prompt component to the palette, Matillion brings no-code generative AI functionality to data pipelines, bridging the ever-growing data engineering skills gap.

"AI has the potential to revolutionise the way that we all work. Integrating LLMs into data pipelines creates exciting capabilities which, put simply, will unbox new levels of gains in productivity and results for the business," said Sam Hobbs, Principal Financial Group.

Matillion announced its vision for integrating generative AI technologies into pipelines and Data Productivity Cloud at its user conference, Data Unlocked, last month. The data productivity provider continues to strengthen its work with AWS, also announcing Data Productivity Cloud on Amazon Redshift at AWS re:Invent 2023.

About Matillion

Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams.

Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business's data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

