Matillion Appoints Chief Customer Officer

"Matillion's relentless focus on prioritizing our customers' success is a key contributor to the business growth they experience by transforming their data for analytics," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Adding this important role will allow us to leverage Shannah's talent helping customers design and implement strategies that accelerate their success.. We look forward to having her leadership experience and talent to deliver world-class customer success solutions to help our customers make their data useful."

"Matillion's focus on customer success is at the heart of its every innovation," said Van Winkle. "I am thrilled to join Matillion's leadership team, which has a long-lasting track record of excellence in the data transformation industry. I'm honored to apply my experience to further develop the company's industry-leading customer success organization in service of our customers."

As the head of Matillion's customer success team, Van Winkle will lead the group responsible for onboarding users and helping them achieve a frictionless experience using its award-winning Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader products, and maturing its global technical customer support and professional services models. The creation of the chief customer officer role aligns with Matillion's customer-obsessed culture and ensures a focus on its customers' success with its products.

Prior to Matillion, Van Winkle held various leadership roles across customer success, professional services, solutions consulting, product marketing and product management, at companies including Splunk, VictorOps, and CA Technologies. Her experience leading customer success teams included responsibilities for recruiting talent, ensuring rapid onboarding, fostering collaboration across teams and functions, and encouraging continuous learning with regard to customer lifecycle management and Agile business practices.

To learn more about how Matillion supports faster time to value within the enterprise, visit: https://www.matillion.com/resources/case-studies/ . For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

Contact: Shermineh Rohanizadeh, Nonfiction Agency for Matillion, [email protected], +1 949 378 6469

SOURCE Matillion Ltd