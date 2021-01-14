Matillion appoints Ciaran Dynes as chief product officer.

"Ciaran joins at a pivotal time in Matillion's history, when we see record demand from enterprises needing to harness, transform and leverage their data faster for business insights," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "With Ciaran's product leadership accomplishments in his previous roles, he brings a significant depth of experience from high-growth, global data management businesses. We look forward to leveraging his talent delivering world-class products to help our customers achieve their business goals."

"I am delighted to join Matillion's leadership team at this exciting time of the company's rapid growth trajectory, and in this extraordinary era when data has become the priority for every enterprise," said Dynes. "Matthew and his leadership team have a track record of driving innovation and industry-leading products in the data transformation space. I look forward to bringing my experience as a product leader to continue to deliver great value to customers and enhance Matillion's rapid growth in our quickly expanding market."

In this role, Dynes will head Matillion's product strategy, product management, and user experience functions. Dynes will guide the team responsible for Matillion's award-winning Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader products to continue delivering a frictionless user experience for Matillion's customers.

Dynes is a leader in the data world and has been recognized by Information Age in their Top 50 data leaders and influencers and by TSR in their Top 25 Software Product Executives for 2020. Dynes has held several product leadership roles in the data space, and most recently was the senior vice president of product management and product marketing at Talend, an open source integration vendor. Under his leadership, the company became one of the leading data integration vendors. Previously, Dynes held product and engineering management roles in Progress Software and at IONA Technologies (acquired by Progress Software) where he led global organizations focused on customer-centric innovation, market expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

