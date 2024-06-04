Matillion Democratizes GenAI with No-Code Cortex Components on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Modern ELT and GenAI platform provider announces general availability for out-of-the box Snowflake Cortex AI and support for Snowpark Container Services components

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern data pipeline platform provider Matillion today announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 that it is bringing no-code Generative AI (GenAI) to Snowflake users with new GenAI capabilities and integrations with Snowflake Cortex AI , Snowflake ML Functions, and support for Snowpark Container Services.

Matillion's graphical components make it easy and near instant to incorporate GenAI into data workflows, regardless of technical expertise. To do this, Matillion abstracts SQL functions that run in Cortex AI's fully managed infrastructure for LLMs.

The newly launched GenAI components enable powerful out-of-the-box use cases, including generating product descriptions, extracting key information from customer reviews, analyzing sentiment, summarizing lengthy reports, and translating content for global audiences.

Ciaran Dynes, Matillion Chief Product Officer said: "As organizations move beyond the hype of GenAI to the realities of implementation, Matillion makes it fast and easy, using only existing data engineering skills, whilst being completely integrated with Snowflake. We believe that 90% of AI engineering is still going to be about preparing the data. Data engineers are key."

"We are excited to announce that Matillion now supports all of the major Snowflake AI capabilities, in a no-code, easy-to-use platform providing a complete and powerful AI solution that integrates with existing data workflows," Dynes continues.

Baris Gultekin, Head of AI at Snowflake said: "At Snowflake, we're on a mission to bring the potential of AI to every business user, no matter their technical proficiencies. Partners like Matillion are making that mission easier to achieve through innovations and advancements that provide a pushdown AI approach, and no-code pipeline platform to accelerate the pace of AI solution development. There's a tremendous opportunity to build on Cortex AI, and it's exciting to see companies like Matillion taking advantage of it."

Matillion also announced support for Snowpark Container Services components, which enable users to run any open-source LLM used for a data processing job directly inside their Snowflake accounts, ensuring no single record leaves Snowflake and that all datasets have the highest level of security and governance.

"Alongside bringing GenAI and LLMs to a wider market with easy no-code functionality, we're also ensuring security and sovereignty of regulated, sensitive data with our Snowpark Container Services components," added Dynes. "Matillion brings AI capabilities directly into data pipelines, and with our Snowpark Container Services integration, we provide Snowflake users with the flexibility to adapt and evolve as customers' needs change, potentially leveraging smaller, dedicated models for improved cost, accuracy, and performance."

Matillion's Snowpark Container Services integration allows customers to securely run virtually any open-source AI model directly within their Snowflake account, ensuring data privacy and enabling customization based on specific use cases.

The addition of Snowflake AI components is the latest in a series of launches from Matillion following the announcement of its AI vision in late 2023. In March, Matillion was first to market with its platform to unify pushdown ELT and pushdown GenAI to allow data engineers to build Analytics and AI pipelines faster.

About Matillion

Matillion is the data pipeline platform for data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics at scale.

Matillion Data Productivity Cloud empowers the entire data team - coders and non-coders alike - to move, transform and orchestrate data pipelines faster, integrating with the world's biggest cloud data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and Amazon Redshift. The fast-growing data integrations provider was minted a unicorn in 2021, and has dual headquarters in both Denver, CO (US) and Manchester (England). In 2023, Matillion launched the Data Productivity Cloud, alongside a raft of AI features to support AI-augmented data engineering.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Slack , and Western Union trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

