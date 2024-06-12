Matillion Extends GenAI Features to Databricks Users with No-Code AI Pipeline Solutions

Data integration provider enables businesses to unlock data from multiple sources for AI use cases on Databricks

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading data integration provider Matillion today announces the launch of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and pushdown AI components for Databricks, bringing AI and LLMs directly into data pipelines to transform and enrich any data type, structured or unstructured.

Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud GenAI components seamlessly integrate with Databricks SQL , the serverless data warehouse, enabling more than 50 use cases, including feature engineering, enabling users to create categorical flags based on free text data for BI and predictive analytics, such as churn prediction based on call transcripts. Other use cases include information extraction, summarization, text classification, NLP, sentiment analysis and judgement calls.

Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Matillion said: "Bringing our RAG and AI prompt components to general availability with Databricks is a huge step forward toward making the productivity benefits of GenAI available to every member of the data engineering team.

"GenAI presents an amazing opportunity for organizations to start making sense of their unstructured data. However, as always, the greatest challenge is still preparing the data for use. With Matillion AI, users can design using our no-code / low-code platform and 100% pushdown the running of the data pipelines to Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. With our new AI prompt component, data engineers can rapidly extract meaning from their data and combine it with existing data in their data warehouse on Databricks."

"We are thrilled to have Matillion as a partner in driving GenAI adoption. Together, we are enabling our customers to extract maximum value from their data while delivering true data intelligence on Databricks," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Together, we are bringing AI to data engineers while helping our customers become data and AI companies themselves."

Matillion has a long-standing partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, delivering integration and pushdown into its Databricks SQL data warehouse, which is delivering huge rewards for customers.

Dynes added: "Two top five health and life sciences companies have experienced significant advantages using Matillion with Databricks, including accelerating the onboarding process by 30% and 70% time savings over handcoding, respectively."

In March, Matillion launched its platform to unify pushdown ELT and pushdown GenAI to allow data engineers to build analytics and AI pipelines faster.

About Matillion

Matillion is the data pipeline platform for data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics - at scale.

Matillion empowers data teams with no-code and AI capabilities to be wildly more productive in building pipelines, integrating data wherever it lives and delivering data that's ready for AI and analytics, while harnessing the processing power and scale of their cloud data platforms and cloud provider.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Slack , and Western Union trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to AI, data science, and machine learning.

