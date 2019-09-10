Matillion Forms Customer Advisory Board

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the formation of its customer advisory board. The board was designed to facilitate collaboration and insights regarding customers' data transformation challenges and priorities, and enable Matillion to best align its long-term vision and direction to those needs.

Comprised of a growing list of senior IT executives from leading global automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, retail and technology companies, the board is a Matillion-built community and a testament of Matillion's core value of customer centricity. Acting as an ecosystem, it enables customers to network, discuss data-related trends and priorities, and formulate stronger business and data transformation strategies - all while serving as trusted advisors that help shape Matillion's long-term strategy.

"As a high-growth company, Matillion has continuously demonstrated leadership in data transformation with the voice of our customers at the center to our success," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "We listen to our customers' needs and challenges, putting them at the forefront of everything we do. Building a deep understanding of their underlying needs means we live Matillion's core value of being customer obsessed."

"I'm excited to be a participant in Matillion's first-ever customer advisory board and to hear perspectives from executives and peers in the data field," said Derik Hammer, Senior Data Manager, Subway. "Subway invests in leading-edge technology to improve the customer experience and drive innovation which is why I'm looking forward to sharing feedback from an end-user perspective that can help inform future ingenuity at Matillion."

Matillion was just named a 2019 Top Rated Award Winner in Data Integration by TrustRadius, which is based on unbiased feedback by way of customers' user satisfaction scores alone. The company also has the highest-rated ELT product on the AWS Marketplace, with 90 percent of customers saying they would recommend Matillion.

Matillion extracts data from a wide number of sources, loads it into a company's chosen CDW (Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery), and transforms that data from its siloed source state into useful, joined together, analytics-ready data at scale. Matillion helps enterprises access the simplicity, speed, scale and savings they require to compete and unlock the hidden potential of their data. Matillion's software is used by more than 650 customers across 40 countries, including global companies like Bose, GE, Siemens, Fox, and Accenture, and high-growth, data-centric companies like Vistaprint, Splunk, and Zapier.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

