Matillion recognized again as a Challenger by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data pipeline platform provider Matillion has been named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, being recognized for the second year running.

"Data plays an even more important role as organizations grapple with the demand of not only analytics but also AI applications and use cases. Data is the lifeblood and data teams are the key.

"Bringing AI to the data integration landscape to make teams even more productive and also provide the ability to build AI pipelines leveraging Snowflake Cortex, AWS Bedrock, Pinecone and more has been key to our product vision over the past 12 months," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant™ helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that the team continues to do every single day to offer a world-leading, collaborative approach to enabling businesses to find value from their data and harness AI, as productively as possible," Scullion said.

Demand for data continues to skyrocket as businesses begin to harness AI, with many businesses unable to meet that demand. Matillion enables teams to integrate data, build, deploy and manage pipelines at speed and at scale. Empowering the entire data team - coders and non-coders alike - Matillion was designed to help everyone be more productive with data at every level of the business.

Access the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Data Integration Tools at https://www.matillion.com/research-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-report-2024

About Matillion

Matillion is the data pipeline platform for data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics at scale.

Matillion Data Productivity Cloud empowers the entire data team - coders and non-coders alike - to move, transform and orchestrate data pipelines faster, integrating with the world's biggest cloud data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and Amazon Redshift.

The fast-growing data integrations provider was minted a unicorn in 2021, and has dual headquarters in both Denver, CO (US) and Manchester (England). In 2023, Matillion launched the Data Productivity Cloud, adding a raft of AI features to support AI-augmented data engineering throughout 2024.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Slack, and Western Union t rust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

