Matillion recognized as a Challenger by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Agentic AI platform development acknowledged in 2025 market overview

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent data integration platform Matillion has been named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, being recognized for the third year running.

"Over the past year at Matillion, what we have witnessed is not mere transformation; it is a fundamental reset. Data is now the ultimate commercial weapon and the traditional data management model cannot keep pace. The introduction of agentic AI is a definitive industrial shift, and the launch of Maia - the agentic data team - enables organizations to truly harness that shift,

"We believe our inclusion once again as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools showcases our commitment to redefine how organizations work with data and to continue to disrupt and challenge the market." said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Data Integration Tools provides a comprehensive market overview, offering valuable insights into the capabilities of data integration tools to meet current and future requirements.

"The data integration industry is fundamentally changing, we've seen the proof of this over the past quarter or more. We're proud to be driving change, so that our customers can harness agentic AI and truly maximise the value they get from their data," Scullion said.

The Matillion platform - with agentic AI data team, Maia - automates repetitive work, plans and executes complex workflows and scales insight creation; a unique pairing of AI data team with modern data management platform with cloud data and AI capabilities. This pairing opens up data management to serve all personas and use cases across organizations, solving analytical and AI business needs at pace.

To access the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Data Integration Tools, click here .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tool, Michele Launi, Nina Showell, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, 8 December 2025. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Matillion

Matillion is the intelligent data integration platform that empowers data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics - at scale.

Matillion enables data teams and data professionals to take advantage of their data, AI and the cloud to build valuable data assets that can be used across a wide variety of applications from analytics to AI use cases

Its unified, AI-powered data integration platform enables data teams to spend less time on manual, repetitive, gritty data engineering work, and more time creating business impact. By removing data friction from data integration workflows, the platform empowers data teams to supercharge productivity.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , London Stock Exchange Group , EDF and Slack trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alice Gibson

Senior PR Manager, Matillion

[email protected]

SOURCE Matillion Ltd