Matricelf Advances Toward First in Human Trial with Initiation of GMP Manufacturing Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- – Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a regenerative medicine company developing personalized engineered tissue implants for spinal cord injury, today announced the initiation of GMP manufacturing activities at Sheba Medical Center's Advanced Biotherapy Center, marking a significant milestone in the Company's transition toward clinical development.

The manufacturing activities are designed to validate Matricelf's clinical production process under GMP conditions and represent a key step in the Company's preparations for a first in human clinical trial of its personalized neural tissue implant for spinal cord injury patients.

The milestone follows Matricelf's strategic collaboration with Sheba Medical Center announced earlier this year and demonstrates continued execution of the Company's clinical and manufacturing roadmap. The Company expects to complete the full engineering run program during Q1 2027 while continuing to advance its preclinical development and clinical trial preparations.

"This milestone reflects our continued progress toward clinical translation of our technology," said Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf. "Establishing GMP manufacturing capabilities is a critical component of our strategy as we work toward submitting an application for a first in human clinical trial."

Matricelf is developing a personalized neural tissue implant designed to treat patients suffering from paralysis following spinal cord injury. The Company's technology combines patient derived cells and biomaterials to create an autologous engineered implant tailored to each individual patient.

Subject to successful completion of ongoing development activities, favorable safety data, regulatory approvals, and financing requirements, Matricelf plans to seek authorization to initiate its first clinical trial in humans.

CONTACT INFO:

Gil Hakim

CEO

Matricelf

Tel: +972-52-5263351

[email protected]

SOURCE Matricelf Ltd.