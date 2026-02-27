Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) Appoints Ron Mayron as Chairman of the Board

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a biotechnology company developing autologous engineered tissue therapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ron Mayron as Active Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Mayron's appointment follows shareholder approval and submission of his formal Director Eligibility Declaration in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law.

Extensive Leadership and Industry Experience

Ron Mayron, Chairman of the Board of Matricelf

Mr. Mayron holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Ben Gurion University and an MBA from Tel Aviv University. He has served as CEO and owner of RonMed Ltd. since 2015 and brings decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Over the past 5 years, Mr. Mayron has served as a director in multiple public and private life sciences companies, including SimpliVity, InnoCan Pharma, IceCure Medical, BioLight, G Medical, Kadimastem, Entera Bio, DNA Biomedical Solutions, and Earmada . His broad board level experience spans biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and advanced therapeutic platforms. In his eligibility declaration, Mr. Mayron confirmed that he meets the statutory qualifications to serve as a director of a public company under Israeli law and that he is not classified as a director with accounting and financial expertise. He also confirmed that he does not hold shares or convertible securities of the Company at the time of appointment.

Strengthening Corporate Governance

Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf, commented: "Ron brings significant strategic, operational and board level expertise in scaling healthcare companies and navigating complex regulatory and capital markets environments. His leadership will be instrumental as we advance toward our first in human clinical milestones and expand our platform into additional neurological indications."

Ron Mayron, Chairman of the Board of Matricelf, stated: "Matricelf represents a compelling convergence of cutting edge regenerative medicine, strong scientific leadership and meaningful clinical ambition. I look forward to working with management and the Board to support disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and long term value creation."

Matricelf is advancing its personalized autologous engineered neural tissue implant program for spinal cord injury and expanding its platform into additional neurological applications.

About Matricelf Ltd.

Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) is a regenerative medicine company developing personalized autologous engineered tissue therapies based on proprietary stem cell and hydrogel technologies. The Company's lead program is focused on spinal cord injury, with expansion into additional neurological indications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding the Company's strategic plans, clinical development milestones and expansion initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

CONTACT INFO:

Gil Hakim

CEO

Matricelf

Tel: +972-52-5263351

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921260/Ron_Mayron.jpg

SOURCE Matricelf Ltd.