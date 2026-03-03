Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) Signs MOU to Establish Subsidiary for Commercialization of Parkinson's Disease Therapy

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a biotechnology company developing autologous engineered tissue therapies, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, to establish a dedicated subsidiary for the research, development, and commercialization of the Company's technology for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The agreement follows the Company's January 27, 2026 announcement regarding preliminary non binding discussions on this initiative. The subsidiary will focus on applying Matricelf's proprietary autologous cell and tissue engineering platform to Parkinson's disease and Parkinsonism indications.

Strategic Rationale

The establishment of a dedicated subsidiary is designed to enable focused managerial attention, capital allocation, and development strategy for the Parkinson's indication, while allowing the parent company to maintain strategic and economic exposure to the program.

This structure is intended to facilitate dedicated capital raising at the subsidiary level without requiring equity issuance at the parent company level. Matricelf is expected to retain a significant equity stake alongside defined revenue participation mechanisms, potentially creating long term value for shareholders.

Overview of Parkinson's Disease Market Opportunity

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative brain disorder characterized primarily by motor symptoms such as tremor, bradykinesia, and rigidity, as well as non motor symptoms including sleep disturbances, pain, and cognitive changes. There is currently no cure, and treatments focus on symptom management.

According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of Parkinson's disease has doubled over the past 25 years, with more than 8.5 million people living with the condition worldwide as of 2019. Market research estimates the global Parkinson's treatment market at approximately USD 5.65 billion in 2024, projected to grow to approximately USD 7.58 billion by 2030.

Transaction Structure

Under the proposed structure:

The subsidiary will be incorporated as a private Israeli company.

Within 3 months of signing the definitive agreement, the subsidiary is expected to complete a capital raise of USD 3.5 million, which will serve as a condition precedent to closing.

Upon closing and subject to completion of the capital raise, Matricelf will grant the subsidiary an exclusive worldwide sublicense to develop and commercialize the technology for Parkinson's disease.

In consideration for the sublicense, Matricelf will receive shares representing 25% of the subsidiary's issued and outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis immediately following closing and financing.

In addition, Matricelf will be entitled to the higher of:

12% of any consideration received by the subsidiary in connection with future commercialization agreements with third parties, including upfront payments, milestones, royalties, or other payments; or

2.5% of net sales generated under such commercialization agreements.

In the event of a sale of more than 51% of the subsidiary's shares or an initial public offering of the subsidiary, Matricelf will be entitled to a 10% success fee from the total consideration received.

The subsidiary will also enter into a development services agreement with Matricelf, with a minimum annual R&D budget of USD 1 million for 2 years.

Leadership and Governance

Upon completion of the transaction:

Dr. Alon Sinai, currently Director, Deputy CEO and President of Matricelf, will serve as advisor and board observer at the subsidiary.

Professor Tal Dvir, Director and Chief Scientist of Matricelf, will serve as Chief Scientist of the subsidiary.

Ron Miron, Active Chairman of Matricelf, will serve as an active director of the subsidiary without additional compensation beyond his current role.

Ron Miron, Chairman of the Board of Matricelf, stated: "The establishment of a dedicated subsidiary for the development and commercialization of our Parkinson's program represents another significant step in executing our strategy, which leverages our autologous cell and advanced tissue engineering platform. We view this as the first milestone in expanding Matricelf's activities across neurological indications and potentially establishing additional focused subsidiaries built upon our core technological capabilities".

Conditions to Closing

Completion of the transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement by April 23, 2026, completion of the subsidiary financing, approval by relevant corporate bodies of the Company, and consent from Ramot at Tel Aviv University, among other customary conditions.

There can be no assurance that the definitive agreement will be executed or that the transaction will be completed on the terms described or at all.

