MatriSys Bioscience Co-Founder Richard Gallo, MD, PhD Honored by AAD and AAAAI

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MatriSys BioScience, a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) for chronic dermatologic indications, today announced that its scientific co-founder, Dr. Richard Gallo, received the Eugene J Van Scott award for Innovative Therapy of the Skin from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). This award was created in 2007 to recognize innovation in the treatment of skin diseases and conditions. Dr. Gallo will be presenting the Philip Frost Leadership lecture during the AAD conference plenary session in New Orleans LA on March 19.

In February, Dr. Gallo was also honored at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (AAAAI) in San Antonio TX, where he presented the Michael M. Frank MD lecture during the conference plenary entitled: Atopic Dermatitis – New Insights from Bench to Bedside. The application of Dr. Gallo's research into the microbiome of the skin provides new opportunities to advance patient care in atopic dermatitis and other chronic conditions.

About Dr. Richard Gallo

Richard L. Gallo MD PhD is a Physician Scientist and the Distinguished Professor and Chairman of Dermatology at the University of California San Diego. Dr. Gallo's work is best known for his landmark observations in the fields of innate immunity and the functions of the microbiome on the skin. His group first discovered the existence of antimicrobial peptides in mammalian skin and he has contributed many important discoveries to explain how these molecules function with the skin microbiome. This work has redefined understanding of the pathophysiology of human diseases such as rosacea and atopic dermatitis and is transforming therapeutic approaches. He has over 400 publications and is one of the most highly cited investigators in Medicine. Dr. Gallo has been elected to several prestigious societies including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Society for Clinical Investigation, Association of American Physicians, American Society of Microbiology, and the American Dermatological Society. Dr. Gallo speaks at numerous national and international meetings and has received many awards for his work in the fields of Dermatology, Microbiology and Immunology.

About MatriSys BioScience

MatriSys Bioscience's groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria selected from human skin and develops these into treatments for chronic dermatologic diseases. Our lead programs target indications most commonly diagnosed in children and adolescents, as a potential alternatives to marketed immunosuppressants and antibiotics and their attendant safety risks.

