Matrix Age Management at Proffer Surgical Associates Offers GAINSWave® in Texas

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Patrick Proffer, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Matrix Age Management at Proffer Surgical Associates, is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1611 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106, USA.

Matrix Age Management at Proffer Surgical Associates is a comprehensive wellness program that focuses on maximizing health and vitality to combat the aging process. As a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Patrick Proffer realizes that optimizing patient outcomes involves far more than surgery alone. The Matrix Age Management plan involves the 5 tenets of wellbeing: sleep and stress management, proper nutrition, custom exercise plans, hormone optimization, and appropriate supplements.



In conjunction with Karen Proffer, FNP, the Matrix Sexual Health program can improve performance and address functional issues in both men and women using the latest in acoustic wave therapy, radio frequency, and PRP injections (P-shot).



Located in Amarillo, Matrix Age Management serves patients throughout Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas. This also includes Lubbock, Midland, and Odessa.

