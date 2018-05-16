Matrix Analytics Announces Company Rebrand to Eon

DENVER, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Analytics, a Denver-based healthcare technology firm that provides complex patient management software solutions to hospitals, today announced the company's rebrand to Eon. The rebrand marks the expansion of Eon's offerings beyond LungDirect to a suite of software solutions that will help improve the treatment of complex conditions of any kind. LungDirect, which will be rebranded to EonDirect, is the first and only cloud-based software application for lung cancer screening and incidental nodule management that integrates seamlessly with hospital electronic medical records (EMRs).

Eon provides solutions that use proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize diagnoses and treatment efficiency for any condition that requires complex patient management. The company's flagship product, EonDirect, streamlines data to ensure healthcare providers receive the right data at the right time to provide the most effective care for their patients. The company's first expansions will include management of patients with pancreatic, thyroid, liver and renal diseases.

"Eon more accurately reflects the iconic impact we know our scalable and adaptable technology can have on improving patient care," said Christine Spraker, co-CEO of Eon. "As more hospitals come onboard with our technology and additional disease functionality is quickly added, we will truly revolutionize the way healthcare data is curated and delivered, ultimately saving more lives."

Matrix Analytics was founded in 2015 by interventional pulmonologist Akrum ("Aki") Alzubaidi to address the prevalence of delayed or missed lung cancer diagnoses due to antiquated, inefficient hospital software systems. Leveraging his programming background, Alzubaidi developed LungDirect to better detect and diagnose pulmonary nodules, or spots on the lungs. The technology improved early stage lung cancer detection at the hospital where Alzubaidi practiced from 23% to nearly 50%.

"LungDirect was my solution to care coordination challenges I experienced first-hand as a physician, but these problems are not unique to lung cancer," said Aki Alzubaidi, co-CEO of Eon. "Now that we have proven how effective our technology is in early detection of lung cancer, streamlining workflow, and lowering costs for hospitals, it is easily scalable to any disease area."

Since its founding, the company has largely grown through personal investment by its leaders, but Eon has also raised nearly $2 million in investments, with commitments for an additional $2 million by the end of the month. Eon's current advisors include Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" host; George Conrades, IBM executive veteran, CEO of Akamai, board member for Harley Davidson and Oracle; Kevin Hutchinson, entrepreneur, developer of Surescripts, MedicaLogic and Medscape, and CEO of MyTaskit; Dr. Joseph Cicenia, pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic; and Zach and Chancy Love, private investors.

"I'm excited to be part of the innovative team at Eon as they save lives and deliver the best screening and management solutions for patients with complex conditions," said Eon investor and "Shark Tank" star, Mark Cuban.

"EonDirect has added tremendous value to our hospital and is a great investment. In addition to being affordable, their technology has significantly reduced the amount of time our staff spends on administrative tasks and improved how we screen and treat our lung cancer patients," said Scott Skibo, MD, pulmonologist at Haywood Regional Medical Center. "It is refreshing to work with a company that delivers on its promise and provides truly great customer service."

Hospitals that currently use EonDirect include Cleveland Clinic, eight HCA hospitals, Haywood Regional Medical Center (a Duke LifePoint hospital), and Georgetown Regional, among many others. EonDirect is also being used in the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute's (PCORI) "The Watch the Spot Trial" and is a Certified Software Partner of the American College of Radiology's Lung Cancer Screening Registry®.

