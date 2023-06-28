Matrix Applications and South Street Securities Establish Strategic Partnership with ZeroBeta to Enhance Risk Management Solutions

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Applications LLC ("Matrix"), a New York-based fintech service bureau, partnered with ZeroBeta Inc, a leading provider of cross-asset, real-time risk, collateral & market data management technology, to elevate its risk management capabilities in the capital markets.

Stephen Mellert, Head of Business Development at Matrix, commented, "Our partnership with ZeroBeta is a natural fit, aligning our respective strengths to deliver a holistic risk management solution. By leveraging ZeroBeta's innovative technology and our extensive industry experience, we can offer our clients an integrated platform that addresses their evolving risk management requirements."

By combining ZeroBeta's BlueShift Platform with Matrix's extensive suite of collateral management, margining, clearing and back-office systems, the partnership brings together unparalleled expertise and offers a comprehensive solution to tackle complex challenges faced by institutional firms.

Manjusha Tipre, Co-Founder and Board Member of ZeroBeta, shared, "This partnership will create a powerful FinOps SaaS offering for Matrix and its clients. It will provide fixed income institutional players with agile and nimble technology modernization under the secure and compliant operations of Matrix."

The collaboration presents a unique opportunity to offer clients a seamless end-to-end solution that optimizes risk exposure across asset classes, enhances operational efficiency, minimizes counterparty risk and helps drive growth. Clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools and functionalities that facilitate efficient trade processing, accurate risk assessment and streamlined collateral management. 

Varuna Wijesundera, Co-Founder and CEO of ZeroBeta, shared, "We are thrilled to join forces with Matrix to deliver an unparalleled risk management solution. This partnership underscores the flexibility and unbeatable time to market of our BlueShift Platform. It signifies our shared commitment to driving innovation and providing a platform that helps clients navigate today's volatile markets."

Matrix's affiliate broker dealer, South Street Securities LLC, experienced a seamless launch of the BlueShift Platform to enhance the firm's risk monitoring capabilities in June.

"With ZeroBeta, we are entering a new era of risk strategy and monitoring," shared Terence Ma, Chief Strategy Officer at South Street Securities.

ZeroBeta's partnership with Matrix Applications and South Street Securities aims to establish a new industry standard, empowering institutional firms with cutting-edge risk management solutions and unrivaled support.

About Matrix Applications

A New York-based fintech service bureau offering a suite of collateral management, margining, and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equity securities lending.

About South Street Securities

A leading independent provider of specialized financing, servicing capital markets institutional asset managers, real estate investment trusts, tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities LLC operates from its New York headquarters with a branch office in Arkansas.

About ZeroBeta

A leading financial technology firm offering the BlueShift Platform, a cohesive multi-asset, and real-time risk, collateral and market data management platform. The BlueShift Platform enables the financial institutions to better manage their data, monitor their risk in real-time, and scale intelligently.

