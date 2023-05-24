Matrix Applications Earns Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Applications, a leading provider of financial technology and operational solutions in the capital markets, has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB is a nonprofit organization that helps consumers and businesses build trust in the marketplace by setting and upholding high standards for ethical business behavior.

To become an accredited member of the BBB, Matrix Applications underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including a review of the company's business, principals, advertising and customer service practices.

"We are proud to have earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau," said Stephen Mellert, Head of Business Development at Matrix Applications. "Our company is committed to delivering exceptional service and support to our clients. This accreditation is a testament to our dedication to ethical and transparent business practices."

As an accredited member of the BBB, Matrix Applications will have access to resources and tools provided by the BBB to help improve its operations and build trust with customers. The company is committed to upholding the BBB's standards of excellence in business ethics and customer service.

About Matrix Applications

Matrix Applications is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. We are a team of capital markets and systems professionals delivering financial technology solutions to institutional firms since 2000. We work hands-on with our clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, we provide our clients with the right solution at the right price. Comprised of industry veterans and financial professionals, we leverage our extensive technical experience, a deep network across the finance industry and a team of ops, regulatory and legal gurus to deliver bespoke managed services for firms big and small.

